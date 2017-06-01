VAT repeals delayed

The government will delay its plans to repeal value-added tax (VAT) on breadbasket items due to the extensive borrowing needed to cover the government’s obligations, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said yesterday.

But he said he’s hoping those promises can be fulfilled within the coming months.

When asked to explain why the government didn’t address its promise to repeal VAT on certain revenue categories, as promised on the campaign trail, in yesterday’s 2017/2018 budget communication, Turnquest said, “[With] the $400 million dollars that we had to go and borrow today, because we could not pay the basics, salary deductions, vendors, persons who have mortgages and all the rest of it, we just couldn’t at this point be irresponsible to give up that revenue while we go out and borrow on the public purse.

“So what we have decided to do is that we will delay our program until we have a better handle on the current financial position, the cash flow in particular, and we are able to stabilize that and then we will come back to the Bahamian people, hopefully within the next couple of months, and fulfill that promise.

“But before we do any harm, we want to make sure we understand the extent of the issue so that we don’t have to come back to the Bahamian people again with a sad story about borrowing.”

The government yesterday passed a resolution to borrow $400 million to cover the expected overrun of expenditure over revenue in the 2016/2017 fiscal year.

Another resolution was introduced, but not passed, to borrow another $322.4 million to cover the estimated expenditure that will exceed revenue in 2017/2018.

In opposition, Dr. Hubert Minnis, now prime minister, pledged that a Minnis administration would repeal VAT on breadbasket items as well as on all baby and children’s clothing, electricity, water, all heath coverage and insurance.

While the Speech from the Throne, read last week during the opening of Parliament, talked about reducing as opposed to repealing, Turnquest has since assured that the new government intends to honor those commitments.

VAT was introduced in January 2015 and generated $1.1 billion in its first two years.

The government expects to collect over $633 million in VAT in the upcoming fiscal year and $683.5 million in 2018/2019.