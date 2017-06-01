Man acquitted in teen boy rape case

A jury unanimously acquitted a man accused of the rape of a 17-year-old boy yesterday.

Prosecutors alleged that Chancey Brown, 34, violated the trust of a woman who allowed him to stay with her by molesting her stepson on four occasions between April and May 2016.

During his trial before Justice Vera Watkins Brown admitted that the couplings took place, but claimed they were consensual and initiated by the complainant.

According to the evidence, Brown had lost his job and a mutual friend of the alleged victim asked the woman to let him stay with her until he could afford to live on his own.

The alleged victim said that Brown held him down and raped him multiple times.

Raymond Rolle represented Brown and Linda Evans prosecuted.

In other court news, a jury failed to reach a verdict in the rape case of Paul Whylly on Wednesday.

Prosecutors allege that Whylly forced himself into the alleged victim’s home on January 6, 2012 and raped her.

Whylly did not take the stand during his trial before Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs.

His bail continues and a date for retrial will be set on June 16.

Keith Seymour appeared for Whylly and Terry Archer prosecuted.