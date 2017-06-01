Davis: Hurricane led to large deficit

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis insisted yesterday that the sharp rise in the GFS deficit — from a projected $100 million to $500 million this budget year — was due to Hurricane Matthew, and not a result of fiscal mismanagement.

Davis, the former deputy prime minister, spoke at a press conference at the House of Assembly after Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest delivered the budget communication, accusing the former administration of “gross mismanagement and poor governance”.

“The comment on the outturn to $500 million, the minister answered his own point as to why the prediction of the PLP on the deficit was off target,” Davis said.

“The hurricane was responsible for it by his own statement. It is not mismanagement at all.

“He said the combination of increased expenditure to fix the public infrastructure and repair homes, as well as reducing the taxes caused the increase.

“Their own projections this year can similarly be impacted by one hurricane.”

During his communication, Turnquest said, “Hurricane Matthew also affected the expenditure side of the budget through the actions implemented by the government to assist in the rebuilding efforts and the repair of public infrastructure.

“For example, the capital expenditures of the Ministry of Public Works were bolstered by over $55 million above and beyond its budget allocation.

“Total capital expenditures thus amounted to $310 million vs. the $242 million budgeted.”

The government introduced two resolutions yesterday, one to borrow $400 million to defray the estimated deficiency of revenue over expenditure in the 2016/2017 budget and another to borrow $322 million to cover the estimated expenditure that will exceed revenue in 2017/2018.

The resolution to borrow $400 million was passed.

Davis said he was “shocked” at the government’s “unprecedented” level of borrowing and chastised the government for its “attack” on the Christie administration.

He said the communication was “disappointing” and offered no hope to Bahamians about the future of the economy.

“The budget statement should be an outline of the legislative measures which the government plans to take to improve the revenue and expand the economy, not a forum for political bashing and biased posturing,” Davis said.

“The government must get on with the business of governing.

“It is also shocking that the FNM government is, within its first weeks in office, borrowing an unprecedented $722 million to run the business of the government.

“When you look dispassionately at the budget statement, you will discover that the statement reveals and is an admission that the fundamentals of our economy were prudently managed and a solid foundation laid for growth.

“This is evidenced, amongst other things, by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that predicts that this year the economy will grow by 1.4 percent and will be followed by a 2.2 percent growth in 2018.

“Indeed, the government itself is predicting 3.3 percent growth for next year, which must be a testament to the prudent management of the PLP government.

“In the government’s efforts to make political points, the Free National Movement has to be very careful not to talk down this economy to the harm of the national interest. The budget statement appears to do just that.

“A responsible government must outline the facts as they are, but must always give a people hope that there are better days ahead.

“This statement today is disappointing in that it appears to offer no hope for the future, just bashing the PLP about its past stewardship and indicating that it will be cutting back further into the growth prospects of the economy.

“We ask the FNM, since they are attacking the PLP’s record and promoting their own history on the economy, how they square the rosy descriptions of their performance, with the prime minister, then leader of the opposition, saying that the economy in 2012 was left by the FNM in a wheelchair.

“In other words, in a substantially disabled state.”

Davis said it is “interesting” that the situation is so grave, yet the government is still able to offer tax relief.

He pointed out that there was no mention of the elimination of value added-tax (VAT) on breadbasket items — a promise the FNM made prior to the election.

Davis said, “We are again registering our concern that there is no good news for the poor in this budget and during the debate we will take up the mantle for the poor.

“We look forward to a vigorous debate on the statement.”