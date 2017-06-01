PLP’s cumulative deficit $2.2 billion

While the Minnis administration has met the “cupboards bare”, the near-term outlook for domestic economic activity appears modestly positive this year with the phased opening of Baha Mar and other foreign investment-led projects, Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said during the budget communication yesterday.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects the Bahamian economy to expand by 1.4 percent this year.

The IMF projects a further 2.2 percent growth in 2018.

Turnquest said the previous administration may have well surpassed itself in incompetence, generating a zero or negative growth in the Bahamian economy for four consecutive years after the 2012 election.

“That is a dubious achievement indeed that may arguably be unsurpassed in the history of our nation,” he said.

“It is little wonder then, that the electorate returned such a justifiably harsh and decisive verdict as it did on our predecessors’ performance and fitness to govern.”

According to Turnquest, the cumulative deficit of the previous administration was over $2.2 billion.

Government debt also mushroomed to $6.5 billion.

Turnquest said the government is committed to its ambitious agenda, but it will set about it in a fiscally responsible manner to ensure there is a steady reduction of the annual deficit and government debt is reduced to a more desirable level.

He said the extent of tax relief the government is responsibly able to announce at this time is “severely constrained by the very grave fiscal position that we have inherited from the previous administration”.

“The implementation of the other tax relief commitments in our manifesto must therefore be deferred until we have succeeded in putting in place the measures that will result in a more sustainable fiscal structure that leads to the elimination of deficit financing and a lower burden of debt,” Turnquest said.

The FNM pledged to remove value-added tax on bread basket items, electricity, water, medical services, insurance and children’s clothing.

Yesterday, Turnquest announced business license tax reductions and the elimination of customs duties on certain medical equipment and a range of household items and building materials.

He also announced a wide range of import duty reductions on food and beverage items ranging from yogurt and bread to salmon.





Pledge

Turnquest noted that the current government has not had the time required to perform an in-depth and thorough assessment of both recurrent and capital expenditures.

But the minister said the government will actively seek to determine where and how value for money can be enhanced, where savings reallocations can be secured to finance the government’s priorities.

He said the FNM will also facilitate more “expeditious reduction and elimination of the GFS deficit”.

To do this, the minister said the government will vigorously implement the Inter-American Development Bank’s (IDB) funded public financial management project and bring more transparency and accountability to the government’s fiscal operations.

To this end, Turnquest said the Minnis administration will also implement rules and procedures to govern the use of the $100,000 capital allowance for parliamentarians.

He said the government will also introduce fiscal responsibility legislation that would make it difficult for future administrations to incur deficits unabated.

The proposed law would prevent ministers and departments from introducing new spending initiatives without identifying the requisite financing from within their budget allocations.

Additionally, Turnquest said legislation will be introduced that would formally create the Department of Inland Revenue and strengthen government’s power and revenue collection.

“The balancing of the many challenges and priorities before us may seem daunting, but as we have demonstrated in the past we clearly measure up to the task,” Turnquest said.

“Indeed, we have a solid track record of success in reinvigorating growth and jobs, while restoring order to the public finances.”

Turnquest said the government is off to a fresh start after five years of mismanagement and poor governance under the Christie administration.

Turnquest promised a change of direction and balance, transparent and accountable governance, and said the Minnis administration is firmly committed to the implementation of a progressive, transformational agenda that strengthens economic growth and job creation.

Sustainable growth must be driven by Bahamian entrepreneurs, domestic investment, creativity and foreign investment, according to Turnquest.