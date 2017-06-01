$722 mil. in borrowing

The government intends to borrow a combined $722 million to cover the deficit left by the Christie administration and finance its commitments in the upcoming fiscal year, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest revealed yesterday.

The government introduced two resolutions: One to borrow $400 million to defray the estimated deficiency of revenue over expenditure in the 2016/2017 fiscal year, and another $322.4 million to cover the estimated expenditure that will exceed revenue in 2017/2018.

“The fiscal situation in the current fiscal year is far bleaker than we could ever have imagined,” said Turnquest during his budget communication.

“Our predecessors have literally left us with a cupboard that is bare.”

The House passed the first resolution yesterday.

The government can raise the funds through the issue of registered stock, loan agreements with banks, and/or the issue and sale of bonds.

Turnquest noted that while the former government projected a GFS deficit of $100 million, the actual figure is expected to be $500 million “an astonishing five times the budget forecast of only 12 months ago”.

He said the revenue shortfalls and accelerated spending of the former government contributed to a backlog of payments and commitments in excess of $300 million.

He said it is possible this figure could grow before the end of the year as the government learns more of the “many deals” undertaken by the previous administration.

The minister said several of these commitments were made weeks and days before the general election.

He said the high level of outstanding payables, which the government is committed to, is directly responsible for the government seeking emergency funding.

According to government estimates, government debt at the end of 2016/2017 is projected at $6.5 billion, or 71.5 percent of GDP.

Turnquest said the sharp deterioration in the state of public finances this fiscal year was impacted to some extent by the costs associated with Hurricane Matthew.

The major storm devastated parts of The Bahamas in October 2016 to the tune of an estimated $600 million, according to the Christie administration.

The Minnis administration has committed to a forensic audit of the expenditure associated with the storm.

Turnquest said the impact of the storm also dampened economic activity, resulting in an estimated zero rate of growth in GDP for the year, compared to the budget forecast of 0.5 percent growth.

He said this weakened revenue collections and resulted in a shortfall of recurrent revenue of $216 million.

Recurrent revenue in 2016/2017 stood at $1.96 billion compared to the $2.17 billion budgeted.

Turnquest said, “Weaker revenues thus account for a significant portion of the $400 million slippage in the GFS deficit in the current fiscal year.”

The GFS deficit in the upcoming fiscal year is targeted at $323 million, or 3.5 percent of GDP.

In 2016/2017, the GFS deficit rose to an estimated $500 million.

On the revenue side, the government expects to collect $2.9 billion in the upcoming fiscal year.

The government projects capital expenditure at $229 million, while recurrent expenditure is pegged at $2.67 billion.

Turnquest explained that the large deficit and the borrowing the government will have to undertake to make good on the existing financial commitments, more of which are being discovered daily, will significantly constrain the government.

But he said the Minnis administration is up to the task as prudent fiscal managers.

Turnquest said despite sharp increases in tax with value-added tax introduced in January 2015, which generated $1.1 billion in its first two years, the former government’s “lax management of the nation’s public finances, in large part through questionable and excessive expenditure, led directly to missed fiscal targets, sharp increases in the level of public debt and credit rating downgrades to junk status”.

The government expects to collect over $633 million in VAT in the upcoming fiscal year and $683.5 million in 2018/2019.

This is up from the $652 million collected in 2016/2017.

“The previous administration relented and, only a couple of months ago, set out the details on how, in its estimation, VAT monies were allocated and used,” Turnquest said.

“It was clearly evident from that presentation that those monies were not fully dedicated to the grave need to reduce the level of government debt in this country.

“By their own admission, significant portions of the VAT dollars were used to finance some tax reductions and, more significantly, to finance new spending on the previous government’s so-called and self-proclaimed priority spending programs.”

The minister said these programs included $30 million for roadside contracts in New Providence; $25 million over three years for Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival and over $10 million in consultation fees for what Turnquest called an incomplete National Health Insurance (NHI) program.

Turnquest said the government will table a full list of financial subsidies provided to investors so the Bahamian people can not only see where the VAT money has gone, but where all tax revenue has gone.

Efforts will also be made to reduce government subsidies to an irreducible minimum, he said.

A rigid test will be applied on future requests for financial subsidies to ensure funds are available to finance the operations of the government, Turnquest added.