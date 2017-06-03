Girl’s body found on beach at Arawak Cay

Although police have not officially identified the body retrieved from waters off Arawak Cay on Saturday afternoon, Senior Assistant Commissioner Stephen Dean said authorities suspect it is that of 7-year-old Elnora Bullard, who was reported missing on Friday night.

Elnora was at the beach on Labour Day attending a family picnic. Relatives said Elnora went missing between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Divers from the police and defense forces combed the waters at Arawak Cay on Saturday morning, while relatives made public appeals for assistance in their search for Elnora. The body was found floating in the waters on the eastern end of Arawak Cay shortly after 1 p.m., bringing the search for the girl to a tragic end.

Investigations are ongoing.



