Man jailed for five years for AK-47

A woman fainted in court after she and her son were arraigned on charges of possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition on Thursday.

Julie Anne Black and her son, Jachris Black, were arrested on May 31 after officers from the Elizabeth Estates Police Station executed a search warrant on their home at Eastwood Estates.

The officers found an AK-47 assault rifle and 28 rounds of 7.62 ammunition in the son’s bedroom closet.

He pleaded guilty to the charges, while his mother maintained her innocence at their arraignment before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on Thursday.

Ms. Black, who appeared to be in distress when police brought her into court, slumped over as prosecutor Sergeant Timmy Saunders outlined the facts of the case.

The magistrate took an adjournment and ordered the court cleared until Ms. Black regained consciousness.

Ferguson-Pratt lambasted Mr. Black for embarrassing his mother by his actions.

She said, “You pulled your mother with you, caused her unnecessary pain and anguish. She had to bear shame and embarrassment."

The magistrate said that Black was considered a “hardened criminal”, given that he had recently been released from prison on a 2016 assault with a deadly weapon conviction.

Ferguson-Pratt said that his crime could not be taken lightly as an assault rifle has the potential to penetrate concrete.

She sentenced him to concurrent five year sentences and ordered him to make a public apology to his mother.

The mother was acquitted after the prosecution offered no evidence against her.