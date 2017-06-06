Teenager to stand trial for murder

A 16-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man have been committed to stand trial for a shooting that left one person dead and three others, including an infant, fighting for their lives.

Prosecutors say there is sufficient evidence for the teenager and Stanford Pinder, 22, of Flint Street, to stand trial for the February 23 murder of Leonard Sweeting, 32, and the attempted murders of Robert Munroe, Philip Rolle and a one-year-old girl.

The men were on the porch of a home at Scott Street, Bain Town, when two gunmen opened fire shortly after the little girl walked outside the home.

The case against Pinder and the teen has been fast-tracked to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment, which was presented on Thursday.

They will be arraigned in the Supreme Court on the charges on June 23 and the matter will be assigned to a trial judge on that date.