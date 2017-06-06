Two more murders

A man was found shot to death shortly before 5 p.m. yesterday at Okra Hill near the old City Lounge, police said.

There was little information on the shooting up to press time.

In a separate incident over the holiday weekend, a man was found dead shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Sunday in Delectable Bay, Acklins, following an altercation the night before during which he was stabbed, police said.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at Masons Bay, Acklins, when two men fought, resulting in one being hit with a bottle and the other being stabbed with an object.

Both men were transported to the local clinic where they were treated and released.

The following morning, the man who was stabbed was found dead outside his home.

The other man has been arrested and taken into police custody.

There have been 62 murders in the country to date, according to The Guardian’s records.