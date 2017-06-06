American man drowns

An American man visiting The Bahamas drowned yesterday while snorkeling in waters off Pearl Island near Paradise Island, police said.

According to Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean, shortly after 11 a.m. the man took part in a regular snorkeling trip offered by the island when he lost consciousness.

He was taken back to shore where he was examined by a doctor and pronounced dead.

Police said the matter is under active investigation and an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Police could not give the age or identity of the man at the time.

“We will always use these holiday times to constantly talk to our people, not associating it with this matter,” Dean said.

“Thus persons who are in waters, who are swimming, please use this time to exercise extreme care and caution, that if you even go into waters, that if you go swimming, make sure that you had a good breakfast, had something to eat, to ensure that you are well-equipped and physically fit for these types of exercises.”

The tragic incident follows a series of unfortunate events that took place over the long holiday weekend.

On Friday, police were investigating the circumstances surrounding a shark attack that left an American woman in hospital.

According to reports, shortly before noon, the woman was snorkeling in waters near Athol Island when she was attacked by a shark.

The woman was transported to shore and taken to hospital where she was detained in serious condition.

In another incident on New Providence, the disappearance of 7-year-old Elnora Brown from Arawak Cay Beach on Friday, sent shockwaves throughout the country.

After hours of rigorous searching and heartfelt cries from the young girl’s family, little Elnora’s body was found floating in the waters off the eastern end of Arawak Cay shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Police are also still investigating that matter.