Some agencies see budget boon

Although the government has waffled on its plans to repeal value-added tax (VAT) on breadbasket items in the upcoming fiscal year due to inherited fiscal constraints and extensive borrowing to fulfill the government’s obligations, the Minnis administration has increased budget allocations in several ministries and departments in keeping with its “ambitious agenda”.

In the Speech from the Throne read last month, the Free National Movement (FNM) outlined its plans for public sector reform and improved fiscal management.

The FNM pledged to introduce procurement measures to manage public finances for the customs and treasury departments.

Both departments received an increased budget allocation for 2017/2018.

The Treasury Department’s budget increased from $628.2 million in 2016/2017 to over $800 million for the upcoming fiscal year.

Much of that increase is the result of increased public debt servicing — from $287 million in 2016/2017 to $432.7 million in 2017/2018.

Meanwhile, the Customs Department will receive just over $31 million in the upcoming year.

This is nearly $5 million more than the $26.3 million it received in 2016/2017.

Under the line item “customs modernization project” the allocation will increase from $1.8 million to $4.5 million.

The Ministry of Public Service and National Insurance will see a $68 million increase — from $181.5 million in 2016/2017 to $249.5 million in the upcoming year.

The FNM said it also plans to introduce revenue administration legislation.

If passed, this would formally create the Department of Inland Revenue and strengthen the government’s enforcement and revenue collections.

The government budgeted $7.1 million for the Department of Inland Revenue in 2017/2018.

The department received $5.5 million in 2016/2017.

As it relates to crime, the government resolved to target the root causes and implement modern crime fighting strategies.

While the budget for the Ministry of National Security has been reduced by approximately $800,000 — from $14.7 million to $13.9 million — law enforcement agencies will receive notable increases.

The Department of Immigration’s budget increased from $15.8 million to $21.7 million.

The police force will receive $136.2 million, up from $126.4 million in 2016/2017.

The defense force’s budget will increase from $53.8 million in 2016/2017 to $55.3 million.

The Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development will also see a sizable increase — from $5.4 million in 2016/2017 to over $11 million in the upcoming fiscal year.

The government has also outlined plans for education: mandating pre-school learning for all children two-and-a-half years of age; enhancing provisions for special education; expanding technical and vocational education; introducing a pilot program for single gender classes at the junior level; and establishing a national education commission.

In the budget, the allocation for the Ministry of Education increased by nearly $7 million.

The Department of Education’s allocation went up by over $4 million.

The budget for the Ministry of Agriculture and departments of agriculture and marine resources also increased.

The government has budgeted $21.9 million for 2017/2018, compared to the $20.3 million in 2016/2017.

The Department of Agriculture’s allocation will increase from $5.7 million to $6.9 million.

The Department of Marine Resources will get $3.2 million in 2017/2018.

The department received $2.7 million in 2016/2017.

The government pledged to renew the Family Island Incentives Act and promote growth in agriculture and manufacturing among the Family Islands.

The FNM also outlined its plans to reform tourism and health in the country.

Budget allocations in these respective ministries received sizable increases.

The Ministry of Health will receive $307.5 million in the upcoming year, compared to the $263.7 million budget in 2016/2017.

The FNM plans to support National Health Insurance, introduced by the former government, but said it will focus on secondary and tertiary healthcare and incrementally implement a functional national catastrophic health insurance program.

The Ministry of Tourism and Aviation’s allocation ballooned from $82.6 million to $110.1 million.

The former government spent over $200 million on tourism in 2015/2016, according to the budget.

In the Speech from the Throne, the Minnis administration said it will enhance the tourism product, “work aggressively” towards expanding The Bahamas’ digital footprint and capitalize on the marketing power of social media by engaging freelance bloggers.

It said it will also place greater priority on bringing excitement to Nassau and execute plans to continue the refurbishment of Festival Place.

The Ministry of Finance will see a more than $31 million increase in its budget.

The government has budgeted $213.9 million for 2017/2018 compared to the $182.5 million budgeted in 2016/2017 by the former administration.

Unchanged

Not all of the FNM’s commitments to increase resources in governmental agencies are directly reflected in the budget allocations for the upcoming fiscal year.

For example, the government committed to giving the Department of Statistics the autonomy and resources to improve the “timelines, and reliability” of information provided to the public.

In 2016/2017, the former government allocated $3.1 million to the department.

The FNM has provided for another $79,100 to the department ($3,179,900) for 2017/2018.

The Department of Statistics is responsible for issuing unemployment, labor force and gross domestic product growth numbers, among other statistics.

Additionally, the FNM pledged to introduce legislation to strengthen the Office of the Auditor General and provide it with the necessary resources.

This department will receive a marginal increase in the upcoming fiscal year.

The government allocated $2,547,740 for 2017/2018 compared to the $2,533,800 the former government allocated in 2016/2017 — a difference of $13,940.

While the FNM has not outlined its plans for the Parliamentary Registration Department, it lamented the department’s lack of modern resources in the lead-up to the general election.

According to the budget, the department will receive a cut in the upcoming year.

In 2016/2017 the Christie administration allocated $2.1 million to the department.

The current government plans to provide the department with $1.5 million in 2017/2018.

It is noteworthy that the department requires more resources, including staff, during an election cycle.

The next general election will take place in 2022.