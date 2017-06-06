Govt responds to United States’ Paris Agreement pullout

The government has expressed concern over the withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Agreement on climate change and further pledged its ongoing commitment to the agreement despite the United States’ decision.

The Paris Agreement is an agreement within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) dealing with greenhouse gas emissions mitigation, adaptation and finance starting in the year 2020.

According to the UNFCCC, its central aim is to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping global temperature rise this century well below two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Under the agreement, all parties are expected to make nationally determined contributions (NDCs) outlining their climate change targets and to strengthen these efforts in the years ahead.

The Bahamas has pledged to reduce its emissions by 30 percent by 2030, compared to business as usual levels.

The U.S. has pledged to reduce its emission levels in 2025 by 26 to 28 percent below its 2005 levels, largely by switching away from burning coal for electricity.

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his country’s withdrawal from what he called a “draconian” international deal.

In a statement, The Bahamas’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “While each nation must determine its own course on international matters, the prospect of the effects of climate change are particularly significant for low-lying, coastal, small island developing states (SIDS) such as The Bahamas, the very existence of which stands to be adversely impacted by climate change and global warming.

“The Bahamas remains committed to the Paris Agreement which was signed by 195 parties and ratified by 146 countries plus the European Union, and its aspiration to reduce risk to economies and lives everywhere, and to build a secure and sustainable world.

“The Bahamas will continue to work with its partners in the context of the Paris Agreement, as well as its neighbors in the United States in ongoing efforts to mitigate the long-term effects of global weather on states in the region.”

According to The Bahamas’ Intended Nationally Determined Contribution (INDC) under the UNFCCC, The Bahamas’ vulnerability to climate change centers around the country’s limited land masses, low relief, dispersion of islands, high temperatures, storm surges, sea level rises, flooding, tropical cyclones and non-tropical processes.

The concentration of socioeconomic activities, critical infrastructure in narrow coastal zones, dependence on tourism and limited human and institutional capacity are also factors that make The Bahamas vulnerable to climate change.

More frequent and intense impact is expected over time, the INDC said.