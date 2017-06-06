Govt lays out landfill plan

Taking into consideration the list of recommendations made by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in a report which thoroughly assessed the New Providence Landfill, the Ministry of Environment and Housing and the Ministry of Health have laid out a set of short-term initiatives and established medium- and long-term goals to mitigate and remediate the immediate environmental and health challenges posed by the landfill.

Among the goals laid out was a new request for proposal for the management of the landfill and plans to deconstruct and properly engineer the entire landfill.

On April 28, PAHO issued a preliminary assessment of the landfill to the Ministry of Environment and Housing after the previous administration requested the organization’s support in dealing with the landfill.

The report said while the March 5 fire at the landfill that burned for nearly one month was but an “acute health risk”, the landfill itself is an “urgent public health hazard” and intervention is needed.

The ministry didn’t make the report public until after the government changed.

In a joint statement issued on Thursday evening, Environment Minister Romauld Ferreira and Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands said, “In the short-term we will develop a communication program in consultation with the community and conduct awareness meetings with affected individuals and communities to understand the environmental and health implications of exposure from the landfill, so that they can comply with the required standardized health checks.

“[We will] resume training by the Department of Environmental Health Services (DEHS) of workers at the landfill and include refresher courses.

“Staff at the landfill were previously trained in handling hazardous waste and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) under the Solid Waste Management Project;

“[We will] enhance security at the landfill.

“[We will] provide the resources necessary to have pay loaders and protective equipment for first responders to fight fires that may occur in the future and to reduce the likelihood of future fires, and study the model of the landfill in Grand Bahama and other landfills to devise a feasible plan for the New Providence Landfill.

“Once this plan has been agreed, a new request for proposal for the management of the landfill will be issued.”

Former Environment Minister Kenred Dorsett announced on April 27 the beginning of the bidding process for a new management company for the landfill — one day before the report was received.

The current status of that is unclear.

Among the medium- and long-term goals the ministries plan to achieve are the implementation of emergency plans in consultation with the communities to respond to events; a national communication campaign to discourage the use of private wells with the assistance of the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC); remediation of the septage and sludge handling facility that is located next to the landfill to ensure proper functioning; installation of ambient air monitoring to better assess the impact on the environment and human health; development of policies and regulations for non-recyclable, non-decomposable and hazardous waste; and pursuing the deconstruction and proper engineering of the entire landfill.

The statement said, “Residents of the neighboring communities, including a representative sample of school-aged children, will receive regularly scheduled medical checkups.

“The health team will work with the WSC to ensure water safety and no contamination of the water source.

“The monitoring team of the Department of Public Health responded in the aftermath of the fire to the immediate concerns at the Flamingo Gardens and South Beach Clinics. These clinics will remain the primary facilities for the management of health issues related to the landfill fire.

“The main health concern was the result of smoke inhalation with respiratory difficulties that resolved in a short period of time.

“All other medical conditions, including chronic non-communicable diseases, non-traumatic injuries were treated appropriately at the clinic.

“No one who was referred required hospitalization.”

The two ministries will be working closely together, along with other government agencies, to monitor the effects of the landfill on the health of our communities the ministers said.

“The Ministry of Health and the Department of Public Health will continue to monitor the health situation in the neighboring communities for any possible effects related to the landfill,” the statement said.

“We have already noted respiratory difficulties and have screened individuals for skin reactions and the possible ill effects of waterborne illnesses.

“The government will continue to work with all affected persons to ensure that all efforts are made to address the landfill matter and no stone will be left unturned to mitigate the ongoing challenges.”