PAHO: Landfill urgent public health hazard

An assessment of the New Providence Landfill conducted by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in April has concluded that while the March 5 fire at the landfill that burned for nearly one month was an “acute health risk”, the landfill itself is an “urgent public health hazard” and presents a “chronic health risk” for workers at the site and surrounding communities.

“Considering that the landfill-related exposure to hazardous substances could result in adverse health effects, both in-site (occupational level) and out-site (environmental level in the communities located in the vicinity), the authors of this report consider that the landfill is an urgent public health hazard,” the report read.

“Therefore, interventions to stop people from being exposed are needed in the short-term.”

The report added, “With all the information, authorities (environment and health), workers and stakeholders should organize an intervention, risk reduction, health protective program for the landfill and the communities in the area of influence (considering water and wind transport).

“The preliminary assessment of the New Providence Landfill shows that this is a cumulative risk scenario, which means that the population is potentially exposed to multiple chemicals and biological threats, through different pathways of exposure.

“Given this assessment, it is recommended that the other landfills in the Family Islands also be assessed for compliance to environmental and public health standards and that the management is done in such a way as to avoid similar situations.”

The Ministry of Environment and Housing received the report on April 28 but the former Minister Kenred Dorsett did not release it to the public.

PAHO consultants visited The Bahamas from April 4-7 after the previous government requested the organization’s support to provide advice and outline the response needed related to the risk to human health from the most recent fire at the landfill.

The fire came horrifyingly close to homes in Jubilee Gardens, which is in close proximity to the landfill.

Hours after the fire erupted, government officials urged residents to evacuate the area as dozens of defense force officers and firefighters battled the blaze.

The report said considering the high frequency of fires at the site, “it is the opinion of the PAHO team that although the fire on March 5 can be characterized as an acute health risk, the exposure to health risk threats from the landfill should be considered as a chronic health risk for both the communities living close to the site (Jubilee Gardens and Victoria Gardens) as well as for workers on the site”.

The consultants classified the landfill as a “partially controlled dump site” with open air dump areas within the site.

“...Considering the type of wastes that are being disposed of in the site and taking the definition of hazardous waste as a waste that exhibits one of the following five characteristics: ignitability, corrosivity, reactivity, infectivity or toxicity; the New Providence Landfill can be defined as a hazardous waste partially controlled dump site,” the consultants said.

A problem

Seven sources of wastes were identified, including municipal or urban solid waste; cruise ship waste; green waste; medical waste; marine litter; e-waste and hazardous waste.

Considering the waste and its combustibility, the consultants constructed a list of “potential contaminants of concern”.

These include, but are not limited to, smoke from wood and tires that have toxicological endpoints that can lead to cancer; pyrolytic oil that can damage the brain, blood cells, kidneys and lead to cancer, and metals that can also lead to damage to the brain, kidneys, reproductive and developmental systems and lead to cancer.

Major potential contaminants of concern also include polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs), polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), asbestos, air particles and dioxins.

The toxicological endpoints of the contaminants can lead to premature death in children and people with lung or heart diseases, nonfatal heart attacks, aggravated asthma, mesothelioma, and diabetes along with a number of cancer types, according to the report.

In addition to a long list of health threats, the PAHO team believes the dump is a cause for concern, as the landfill can negatively impact the air, soil, dust and fresh water quality in New Providence.

Solution

The consultants made a number of recommendations to improve the operation of the landfill and to reduce health threats.

The most immediate landfill actions the team recommended be taken include treating the site as a hazardous waste site, controlling the entry and exit of the landfill, controlling the waste entering the landfill, stopping the use of the Spikenard Road dump site, and moving the tire stockpile area farther away from the building where the hazardous material is stored.

Recommendations for environmental actions include the implementation of a risk communication program on indoor cleaning of households, collection of waste from the forested area at the eastern edge of Jubilee Gardens, a multi-ministerial communication campaign to stop the use of private wells, remediation of the septage and sludge handling facility and ensuring proper functioning, collection of dust from the streets at least twice a week, developing emergency plans with communities for fires, windy weather and high rainfall, and the relocation of the Bahamas Youth Camp and other child recreational activities that are located close to the landfill.

PAHO officials also suggested cruise ship waste be investigated, regulations on non-recyclable and non-decomposable waste be looked into, and for there to be the establishment of a buffer between residential zones, school and healthcare facilities and the landfill.

The team said health assessments have to be performed on residents of Jubilee Gardens and Victoria Gardens and workers at the landfill.