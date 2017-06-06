FNM to maintain BAMSI and Urban Renewal spending

Despite the Free National Movement (FNM) while in opposition lamenting what it often characterized as the mismanagement and lack of proper fiscal accounting of the former government’s Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) and Urban Renewal Program, the Minnis administration will maintain both Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) initiatives at the funding levels of the former government.

In fact, while the government intends to maintain the former government’s financial commitment with BAMSI in 2016/2017 into 2017/2018, it appears to have increased the budget allocation for Urban Renewal.

The Minnis administration plans to spent $5 million on the ‘Department of Urban Renewal’ in 2017/2018.

The former government allocated $1.79 million to the program in 2015/2016.

Between July 2016 and March 2017, it spent $1.9 million on Urban Renewal.

The allocation for 2016/2017 for Urban Renewal is listed as zero.

Urban Renewal, which previously fell under the Ministry of Works, is now listed under the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development.

There was great controversy surrounding the former government’s Urban Renewal Small Home Repairs (SHR) Program.

It received considerable attention following the auditor general’s report, which raised severe issues with the handling of public funds in the program.

The auditor general found there to be a lack of accountability, transparency and due diligence in the management of the SHR program, its execution, the quality of work done and the lack of competitive bidding processes associated with the program.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) majority made similar findings in its report, and called for an independent forensic audit to determine the extent of public wastage.

The Minnis administration has committed to a forensic audit of Urban Renewal and BAMSI.

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis, the former minister of works, whose portfolio included BAMSI and Urban Renewal, has said he has no concerns about what the government will find.

The ‘School of Agriculture & Marine Science (Andros)’ will receive $8 million in 2017/2018.

The former government budgeted $8 million for the program in 2016/2017.

It budgeted $7.4 million for BAMSI in 2015/2016.

The program on Andros was also controversial.

The Christie administration heralded BAMSI as a vehicle to reduce the country’s dependency on food imports, but it remained unclear if the country received value for money.

The government has never provided detailed spending reports for the program, leaving the public unclear as to how public funds have been used on the initiative.

Controversy sparked when a BAMSI dorm burned down in 2015.

In the aftermath of the fire it was revealed that the contractor, Audley Hanna of Paradigm Construction, did not have all-risk insurance, even though this was one of the requirements of being issued the government contract.

Despite repeated calls from the FNM, then in opposition, to table all contracts for BAMSI in the House of Assembly, Davis never complied.

The government intends to borrow a combined $722 million to cover the deficit left by the Christie administration and finance its commitments in the upcoming fiscal year.

That was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest during his budget communication last week.

The government introduced

two resolutions: One to borrow $400 million to defray the estimated deficiency of revenue over expenditure in the 2016/2017 fiscal year, and another $322.4 million to cover the estimated expenditure that will exceed revenue in 2017/2018.

The House passed the first resolution last week.

The government expects to collect $2.9 billion in the upcoming fiscal year, inclusive of borrowing.

However, recurrent expenditure is pegged at $2.67 billion.

The government has pledged “prudent fiscal managers” of the country’s finances, and has resolved to grow The Bahamas’ economy in a responsible and sustainable manner.