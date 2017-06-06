PLP names shadow Cabinet

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Interim Leader Philip Brave Davis announced yesterday that he has appointed a shadow Cabinet on behalf of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition.

Each of the appointees will speak in Parliament on their respective areas of designated portfolio responsibility on behalf of the opposition, the PLP said in a statement yesterday.

It noted that the leadership council of the PLP held its first meeting since the general election at the PLP headquarters on May 31.

The shadow Cabinet is an established feature of the Westminster system of parliamentary democracy.

It flows from the constitutional authority of the leader of the opposition in Parliament to be prepared at a moment’s notice to form a new government, should the occasion arise.

Davis will take responsibility to follow the prime minister’s portfolio, as well as urban development, Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) and Bahamasair.

He will also serve as shadow minister of works.

Davis is the former minister of works and urban development.

His portfolio included BPL and Bahamasair.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis currently has no permanent Cabinet portfolio.

Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin will serve as shadow minister of social services, transport, aviation, national security and tourism.

Hanna-Martin was the minister of transport and aviation in the previous government.

Mangrove Cay and South Andros MP Picewell Forbes will serve as shadow minister of the environment, housing and sports and culture.

Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper has been named as shadow minister of finance, financial services and industry, and national insurance.

Senator Fred Mitchell, the former minister of foreign affairs and immigration, will act as shadow minister for foreign affairs, immigration, labor, public service, and trade.

Senator Michael Darville, the former minister for Grand Bahama, has been named as shadow minister of health and education.

His portfolio will also include National Health Insurance and Grand Bahama.

Senator Clay Sweeting will serve as shadow minister of agriculture, local government and marine resources.

Senator Jobeth Coleby-Davis will act as shadow attorney general as well as be responsible for legal affairs.

Her portfolio will also include youth.

“In the first instance, inquiries on matters of public interest related to these portfolios and the views of the Progressive Liberal Party on those portfolios should be referred to these individuals,” the PLP said.

“The shadow Cabinet will be supported by resource persons, many of whom will be former ministers in the government.”

The PLP also announced that its leadership council has asked all candidates in the election to remain engaged in their respective constituencies as “constituency caretakers” and to work with local branches until the party has indicated the way forward.

The PLP said residents of the various constituencies who wish to be engaged in the PLP’s work in these areas should utilize the services of the constituency caretakers as a “link to the party and the branch”.

“I wish to thank the former candidates for agreeing to this work,” Davis said.

“I realize the tremendous sacrifice this will require.

“I am confident that this is part of the rebuilding process as we move forward.”

Davis has said that this is the time for the PLP to rebuild and renew itself.