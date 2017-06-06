‘A knife in our heart’

Between Friday evening and Saturday afternoon, thousands of Bahamians held their breath, bowed their heads and crossed their fingers, hoping that little seven-year-old Elnora “Mama” Bullard would be found unharmed after news of her disappearance from the beach at Arawak Cay ignited a frantic search over the holiday weekend.

When she was found dead around 1 p.m. Saturday in waters near where she was last seen, many in the nation mourned the loss of the girl. But none more so than her parents, who pledged Elnora’s nine siblings “will never see a beach again” and that her death feels like someone has left a knife in their hearts.

Elnora, who was at the beach on Labour Day attending a family picnic, went missing between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, according to her relatives.

Her disappearance became an issue of national concern. Her safety became a priority for nearly everyone who heard of her vanishing.

“My children will never see a beach again,” said Livingston Bullard, the little girl’s father, as he gazed into the corner of the room, staring blankly at a faded photograph of his deceased daughter when The Guardian spoke to him at their family home yesterday.

Livingston hung his head. He said the death of the youngest of his 10 children still seemed unreal.

“For any of my children to see a beach again, I would have to be deceased,” he said. “I would have to be dead.”

“I can never go back to that beach,” Fernander Bullard, Elnora’s mother, added as she shook her head. “Never.”

Elnora’s parents reminisced on the hours before she disappeared.

For most of the day both of their phones just could not seem to stop ringing, they said. It was their kids. They said the cheerful children begged the parents to allow them to go to the beach with their aunt to celebrate the holiday. They called over and over again, the parents recalled, and would not let up until they heard “yes”.

Fernander, who family members described as “usually extremely overprotective”, said she had a terrible feeling in her gut.

She nor her husband wanted their kids to go on the beach without them, but for some reason they gave in to their children’s pleas to spend the holiday outside of the house.

“It is a lot to take in,” Livingston said, trying to gather the words to explain how he felt.

“It is so hard to just swallow.

“Something is just sitting on my heart.

“I can’t even explain it.

“It’s like someone took a knife, [stabbed me] and just left it like that.

“But I had seven good years with her. She was a lovable child. She was a beautiful child.”

A video of Livingston’s reaction to the news of Elnora’s body being found made its rounds on social media.

She did not want to relive the moment, but Fernander shared what was going through her mind when she found out that death had taken her daughter.

“When the lead investigator went out into the water and felt the drop, he said ‘Jesus. We aren’t looking for a missing girl. We are looking for a body,’” she said.

“That broke my heart, but we didn’t want to believe that she was in the water.

“I put in my mind that someone carried her and kidnapped her because, like I said, she’s a lovable child.

“She would’ve went with anyone, because that’s the type of person she was.

“So I synced in my mind that someone carried her. I didn’t want to believe that she was in the water.

“I couldn’t believe it. When they called me and told me they found her, I broke down.”

Dozens of people, including police and defense force officers, family members and volunteers searched for Elnora for hours.

Her mother said she searched every inch of the beach, visited every stall at Arawak Cay and even scoured through garbage bins just hoping to find something of her daughter’s, if not her daughter.

God knew

Livingston is an ordained minister. Both he and his wife said they serve faithfully in church.

Hours before Elnora’s death, the two said they had a “supernatural” experience while at church. An experience unlike anything they have ever felt before.

“One of the ministers in the church, her husband was there and while the service went on he started to...carry on in the spirit,” Livingston said.

“The spirit touched him. We were trying to keep him in one piece.

“As soon as I did that, when I got back in the front, the pastor stood up and started praying and everything and it was like something just got a hold of me, and then all of a sudden I didn’t know what was going on. I started carrying on like I was a mad man.

“It lifted me up and licked me down.

“It was like I was fighting and warfaring bad. I was screaming and crying and shouting, and when I looked back, she (Fernander) was on the ground and they had her.

“The spirit touched her too.

“After all of that, I think God was preparing us for this.

“I think He was preparing us for what was to come.

“He knew.”

No grudges, No blame

Concerned people flooded social media sharing flyers and photos of Elnora.

Though most sent condolences and prayers, some sought to ridicule the aunt who was entrusted with Elnora’s care.

But both parents refuse to entertain any criticism of Fernander’s sister.

“We have to understand that we can’t point fingers just because some drowning happened,” the father said.

“We don’t know exactly what happened, but that particular beach is known for riptides.”

Her mother intruded, “I ain’t pointing no fingers because it could have happened to anyone.

“I could’ve carried her child on the beach and he could’ve gone missing on my watch, too.

“So tell the public if they’re trying to break me and my family apart, it will never happen.

“Tell them they need to stop and mind their business, and social media is the devil.

“Today for me, tomorrow for them.”

Despite their pain, family members said that they are just glad they got closure.

“God has the last say,” said Livingston.

“We can’t do nothing if God saw fit for an innocent child to die.

“She went back home to God.

“God doesn’t do anything wrong.

“Whatever God does is well done.”