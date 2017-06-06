Date:
Student stabbed at GHS
Injuries said to be minor

  • Government High School Principal Eloise Whymms speaks with Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean following a stabbing incident at the school in January. FILE


Published: Jun 06, 2017

A Government High School (GHS) student was stabbed by another student during an altercation at the school's campus today, authorities said.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said the student was transported to hospital in stable condition with minor injuries. It is unclear if the second student was also injured during the altercation.

Dean said a male student is assisting officers with their investigation.

This is the second reported stabbing at GHS for the year.

In January, a student was stabbed and two others injured during a brawl at the school.

