|
Student stabbed at H. O. Nash Junior High School
|
Published: Jun 06, 2017
A male student of H. O. Nash Junior High School was stabbed by another student during an altercation at the school's campus today, authorities said.
Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said the student was transported to hospital in stable condition with minor injuries. It is unclear if the second student was injured too during the altercation.
Dean said a male student is assisting officers with their investigation.