Phi Beta Sigma chapters visit governor general, promote programs

The Delta Epsilon Sigma chapter and Beta Beta Lambda chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated paid a courtesy call on Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling on June 6, 2017.

The chapters visited the governor general as a part of the “Sigmas on Capital Hill” global initiative. The purpose of the program is to promote the fraternity and its work in all areas of government.

The Nassau-based chapters promoted their mentorship programs, financial literacy programs and community services initiatives. Both chapters also had several independent voting initiatives leading up to the 2017 general elections in The Bahamas as a part of the fraternity’s “Project Vote” initiative.

“We were able to enlighten the governor general about the many programs and achievements of both chapters,” Delta Epsilon Sigma President Derek Smith Jr. said. "We were very proud of our Project Vote registration drives and mentorship programs.”

Both chapters average more than 1,300 hours of community service each year while making an impact in the community.

“The chapters have clearly been providing unified efforts to address political and community issues,” Smith added.

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity was founded at Howard University in Washington, D.C. on January 9, 1914, by three young African-American male students. The founders, A. Langston Taylor, Leonard F. Morse and Charles I. Brown, wanted to organize a Greek letter fraternity that would truly exemplify the ideals of brotherhood, scholarship and service.

The Delta Epsilon Sigma Chapter was founded in Nassau on May 20, 1978 and will celebrate 40 years of existence in 2018. The Beta Beta Lambda chapter was the first black Greek lettered organization chartered at the then College of The Bahamas (now University of The Bahamas) and will celebrate 13 years of existence this year. The chapter was chartered on November 5, 2004.