Man admits to stealing groceries from car

A man who broke into a woman’s car and stole her groceries said he took them home to his mother.

Wadnell Pierre, 26, of Market Street, pleaded guilty to charges of stealing from a vehicle and causing damage when he appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on Tuesday.

Pierre, who was recently released from prison for the same offense, broke into Judy Turnquest’s 2010 Toyota Corolla while it was parked in the Seagrapes Shopping Plaza on May 18.

Turnquest had stopped at Quality Super Market after shopping at Solomon’s and Super Value. When she came out of the store she met the rear quarter panel glass of her vehicle broken and the groceries, valued at $189.35, gone.

Pierre was identified as the culprit by his fingerprints.

When McKinney asked him why he stole the groceries, Pierre said, “I was drunk and hungry, sir.”

He added that he told his mother he had bought the groceries and cooked them.

Pierre said that he was remorseful and prepared to repay his victim.

McKinney fined him $500 or six months in prison on the causing damage charge. He will spend three months in prison if he fails to compensate Turnquest $404.35 for the groceries and quarter panel glass.

Inspector Philip Davis prosecuted.