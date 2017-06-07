Date:
Murder case dropped
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Jun 07, 2017

Three men won’t be tried for the murder of a man that occurred nine years ago.

Anthony Clarke, Blake Rahming and Michael Mackey appeared before Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs yesterday for the start of their trial on charges of armed robbery and murder.

However, the trial did not begin, in compliance with a directive from the attorney general to stop the case.

The men were charged with the May 3, 2009 armed robbery and murder of Marc Estimable, who was shot and killed during a home invasion at his home in Gamble Heights.

 

