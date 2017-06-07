D’Aguilar to Roberts: Crawl into a hole and retire

Pointing to Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar’s former role as a Baha Mar board member, Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts said the meeting D’Aguilar had with Baha Mar executives last Thursday represents a “naked and arrogant” conflict of interest.

D’Aguilar, however, yesterday dismissed Roberts’ assertions, insisting that the PLP chairman “needs to crawl into a hole [and] wander off into the wilderness of retirement”.

D’Aguilar recently visited the property with other tourism officials to meet with Baha Mar President Graeme Davis and members of his team.

In a statement to the press late Monday night, Roberts said, “Mr. D’Aguilar sat as a member of the board of Baha Mar, and without considering the fate of the Bahamian employees and contractors, voted to put the resort into a Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware.”

Baha Mar filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States on June 29, 2015.

The bankruptcy claims have since been dismissed.

Roberts also accused D’Aguilar of conspiring with then Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian “to deceive the government of The Bahamas”.

“Further, D’Aguilar is on record as opposing the current owners of Baha Mar, CTF Enterprises,” Roberts added.

D’Aguilar, on several occasions, urged the former government to reconsider Izmirlian’s offer to repurchase the property and accused the Christie administration of being in bed with the Chinese.

Roberts also pointed to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis’ statements in the lead-up to the general election that, should an FNM government win, it would sell Baha Mar.

“Both policymakers, the prime minister and his tourism minister, clearly have a vested interest in having this property taken away from its current owner,” Roberts said.

“So on what basis is Prime Minister Minnis giving D’Aguilar leave to meet with Baha Mar?

“Whose interests is D’Aguilar serving when he meets with the principals of Baha Mar in light of public position over the last two years?”

Roberts urged Minnis to “come clean to the Bahamian people on this naked and arrogant conflict of interest involving himself and his tourism minister”.

Speaking to the media outside the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday, D’Aguilar insisted that he went to the Baha Mar meeting in his capacity as tourism minster and not to discuss the property’s ownership.

D’Aguilar said he went to Baha Mar for three reasons: because he was invited, because the property falls under his portfolio as minister of tourism, and as a means to strategize how to increase the property’s low occupancy levels.

When asked whether he sees a conflict with him having served on the Baha Mar board and having spoken out against CTF during the sale of the resort, D’Aguilar said, “Absolutely not.

“I‘m a big boy.

“I went down in my capacity as minister of tourism to learn about the tourism sector.

“This is a part of the tourism sector.

“I didn’t go down there to discuss ownership.

“I went down there to discuss what their plans were for growing occupancy, for growing visitor arrivals to the country, what their marketing plan was and they invited me to come.

“I’ve been to Atlantis. I’ve been to the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board. So, of course, they are a major stakeholder in our tourism sector, [it] makes sense for me to go down there. It makes good business sense.”

When asked whether the sale of Baha Mar was addressed during the meeting, the tourism minister said that the matter is not in his purview.

“I did not go down there to discuss the ownership or how that was going to play out,” D’Aguilar said.

“That is not my responsibility. That goes into a different office.”

When asked whether he was satisfied with what went on in the meeting and whether there are any future meetings planned, the tourism minister said, “I’m sure I won’t specifically go to that property, per se, any more so than any other property, but Mr. Davis is part of the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board, and I am sure I will see him and I want to create an advisory group for senior members of our tourism sector.”

D’Aguilar added that the government’s goal is to uplift the entire tourism sector.

“So Mr. Roberts needs to, he needs to understand that his party took an enormous thumping on May 10 and every single one of his Cabinet ministers, bar two, lost their seat, including a sitting prime minister, the first time in our 44-year history,” he said.

“So he needs to go into a room and sit small, and try and figure out what went wrong, instead of continuing on the same strategy that he has done over and over again.

“It ain’t [going to] work. I’m here to do the business of the people.

“We’ve got over campaigning now and we are getting on responsibly, managing the affairs, the horrendous affairs that they left this country in.”