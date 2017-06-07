Date:
Chinese man drowns


Published: Jun 07, 2017

A male Chinese national was reported to have lost consciousness while swimming at Goodman’s Bay beach, east of SuperClubs Breezes, after 7 p.m. yesterday, police said.

The man was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is the third drowning authorities reported in recent days.

Elnora Bullard, seven, was reported missing from the beach at Arawak Cay on Friday evening. Her body washed ashore on Saturday afternoon.

Police also reported that an American man visiting The Bahamas drowned while snorkeling in waters off Pearl Island near Paradise Island on Monday.

