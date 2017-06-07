Sands: No timeline yet for landfill plans

Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands said yesterday it is “challenging to give a specific timeline” as to when the government will complete a number of goals it has laid out to mitigate and remediate the immediate environmental and health challenges posed by the New Providence Landfill.

“Obviously there is a tremendous body of work to be accomplished, and between the Ministry of Environment and Housing; the Ministry of Health, in conjunction with the attorney general’s office; [the Ministry of] Youth, Sports and Culture; [the Ministry of] Education, and so on and so far, this will all be done,” Sands told reporters outside the Office of the Prime Minister on Tuesday morning.

“It is challenging to give you a specific timeline as to when every single thing will be done.

“Some of it has started already.

“We have evaluated more than 200 people who were affected by the acute blaze.

“Hopefully, we will manage to prevent any further out of control fires with the right equipment on the site but the long-term plan is going to require, as we call it, deconstruction of the landfill to make sure that this is a problem that is dealt with definitively.”

Taking into consideration the list of recommendations made by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in a report which thoroughly assessed the New Providence Landfill, the Ministry of Environment and Housing and the Ministry of Health laid out a set of short-term initiatives and established medium and long-term goals to mitigate and remediate the immediate environmental and health challenges posed by the landfill.

On April 28, PAHO issued a preliminary assessment of the landfill to the Ministry of Environment and Housing after the previous administration requested the organization’s support in dealing with the landfill.

The report said while the March 5 fire at the landfill that burned for nearly one month was but an “acute health risk”, the landfill itself is an “urgent public health hazard” and intervention is needed.

Among the goals laid out was a new request for proposals for the management of the landfill and plans to deconstruct and properly engineer the entire landfill.

Former Environment Minister Kenred Dorsett announced on April 27 the beginning of the bidding process for a new management company for the landfill — one day before the report was received.

When asked about the status of the previous request for proposal, Sands said, “We are aware of the RFP, and I don’t want to comment on that otherwise.”

Among some of the goals the ministries plan to achieve are the implementation of emergency plans in consultation with the communities to respond to events; a national communication campaign to discourage the use of private wells with the assistance of the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC); remediation of the septage and sludge handling facility that is located next to the landfill to ensure proper functioning; installation of ambient air monitoring to better assess the impact on the environment and human health; the development of policies and regulations for non-recyclable, non-decomposable and hazardous waste; and the deconstruction and proper engineering of the entire landfill.