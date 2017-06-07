A school mourns

As students and faculty at Claridge Primary School mourned the loss of seven-year-old Elnora “Mama” Bullard, many of her classmates, with whom she once played and shared lunches, struggled to process her death yesterday.

“Why do people die? Where do dead people go?” some asked.

Others questioned, “Did Elnora do something wrong?”

“Will we see her again?”

Elnora's body was found in waters at Arawak Cay beach on Friday evening. Authorities believe she drowned.

Numerous guidance counselors from schools across the country spent much of Tuesday at Claridge Primary School speaking with students, teachers and administrators helping them to cope with the sudden death of the little girl they had seen the day before she died.

The class of second graders, who said they “loved” Elnora, had a plethora of questions.

Although they were able to communicate that they felt “sad” and “bad” about the passing of their classmate, the vast majority of the group of seven and eight-year-olds did not completely grasp the concept of death.

But, of course, their teacher, Elsa J. Russell, who said she held Elnora very near and dear to her heart does.

“My stomach kept churning,” Russell told The Nassau Guardian as she described what she felt when she learned one of her students had passed away in an unfortunate accident.

She admitted that she refused to believe that Elnora had drowned, although the thought instantly crossed her mind when she heard of her disappearance.

Confirmation that her “worst nightmare” was a reality broke her heart, she said.

“On Saturday afternoon, [my daughter and I] were in a store on East Street,” she said.

“Someone sent the news to a lady on her phone and said they found the body of the little girl.

“My daughter had to hold me.

“She said ‘Mommy, don’t do this. Please don’t do this.’

“And we just left the store.

“It still hasn’t sunk in.”

Russell described Elnora as a very helpful, obedient and kind little girl.

She said she was determined to do well in school and to understand every lesson, even if it took missing playtime on her lunch break to get her work right.

“Elnora was one of the persons in my class who didn’t have a behavioral problem,” Russell said through tears.

“She was always willing and helpful.

“There were days she would come to me and say, ‘Ms. Russell, do you have anything you want me to do for you?’

“And I would say, ‘When I have something for you [to do], I will let you know.

“Most days I would bring my lunch from home and she would come and say, ‘Ms. Russell, I can warm your lunch for you.’

“She would go and warm it. She would come back and bring it for me.

“I am really going to miss her.

“It pains my heart.

“It brings back memories of when my relatives died.

“The loss of Elnora... such a devoted and obedient child.”

Elnora’s death has reportedly been “difficult” for everyone who knew her.

Claridge Primary School Principal Sharon Robinson said the school is doing all it can to make the pain a little easier for all affected.

“First thing this morning as we entered we [had] the help of counselors from other schools to come in to speak with both students and staff members, especially the class Elnora was in, Grade Two Russell,” said Robinson.

“We had the counselors come in and speak to them along with their teacher and, of course, they’re finding it very difficult to deal with because of the suddenness and the realization of her loss.”

Just last month, another student at the school died because of asthmatic complications.

Robinson said while both deaths are a hard pill to swallow, the school is trying to become comfortable and understand that God is in control.

“As a school, we have been trying to adjust and deal with it, but it is very difficult because often when you are to pass a class or remember a particular gesture or something the particular child would have done, it brings back memories and, of course, you react and you call on those emotions that make you kind of sad,” she said.

“We try to think of more positive things to uplift both our spirits and memory about that particular child.

“We are about to funeralize her on Saturday now, of course, Elnora.

“We do not look forward to these things, but there are some things that we just can’t help, so we have to accept it as God plans it.

“We are definitely trying to adjust and become comfortable in what God has in His plan.

“It’s a bit fresh for now.

“The babies are all aware that she won’t be back for now, but I don’t think they understand the finality of it all.

“I guess [they won’t] until she really does not come back.”

The school plans to have a formal ceremony for Elnora “sometime soon”, according to Robinson.

For now, Russell plans to decorate the desk where Elnora sat.

The teacher, who said she feels like she has lost her own child, plans to decorate a box with Elnora’s face for her classmates to say their final goodbyes.