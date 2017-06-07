Baha Mar under 25% occupancy

Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar revealed yesterday that the occupancy level at Baha Mar is under 25 percent and suggested that this is due to the “premature” opening of the mega-resort.

Baha Mar Senior Vice President of Government and External Affairs Robert “Sandy” Sands yesterday told The Guardian he was unable to say what Baha Mar’s occupancy level was as of yesterday.

Though he added, of the 1,800 rooms in the Grand Hyatt hotel, all are licensed for occupancy and a “significant amount” are open.

In comparison, the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island is currently running at over 60 percent occupancy, The Guardian understands.

In a recent interview with Guardian Business, Baha Mar President Graeme Davis said that live reservations at the hotel have exceeded expectations and the “overall demand is extremely strong for summer travel”.

Speaking about his recent meeting with several Baha Mar executives, including Davis, D’Aguilar said, “...I wanted to go down there and see how we are going to increase the surprising low occupancy levels of the property, right now they’re under 25 percent.

“And, obviously, I went down there in my capacity as any minister of tourism to find out what is going on down there and how we can improve and assist and be a part of the growth of the occupancy levels there so that more people come to the country, spend more money and that flows down to our constituents.”

Baha Mar had its soft opening on April 21.

The Grand Hyatt, comprised of the two massive landmark towers, the first of three phases, was partially opened along with the casino and numerous amenities at the resort.

According to Davis, over 1,600 people have been employed, though The Guardian understands that number has since risen.

Baha Mar opened its reservations window on May 8, after originally advertising a May 28 date.

The resort was also offering special rates for Bahamians.

Sands recently said the mega-resort has been getting a great response from tourists and locals since its doors opened on April 21, especially for Mother’s Day celebrations.

Sands said interest in the $4 billion resort has been growing, with reservations continuing to come in since the system was opened.

D’Aguilar said yesterday, “Obviously they made a decision, which I don’t fault, to open it on a staggered basis and when they are ready and when people are trained they are going to open more rooms.

“And I think they indicated to me that they were going to open SLS in September or October this year and they intended to open the Rosewood in March of next year.

“So those are perfectly reasonable deadlines and I guess that’s how they figure they want to roll it out.

“I mean, I believe that they probably opened prematurely in order to fulfill an obligation to the previous government and as a result they are running extremely low occupancy and they haven’t rolled out in a sustained way, their marketing plan.

“Obviously they have decided to develop a strategy as the rooms come on stream, they are going to put them in inventory, they are going to make sure they have sufficient staff and they have to fulfill all of the services that they have to offer.

“But that’s their decision.

“It’s a business and that’s what they decided to do and as the minister of tourism I went down to see what their plan was.

“It’s important for me as the minister of tourism, in charge of this sector to know what is going on in there.”