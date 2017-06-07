Turnquest: We inherited a mess

Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest has accused the Christie administration of “egregious” fiscal mismanagement.

While leading debate on the 2017/2018 budget in the House of Assembly, Turnquest revealed that the outgoing administration entered into millions of dollars worth of contracts the two days leading up to the general election, and that it hired hundreds of people the day before Bahamians went to the polls.

“We have inherited a mess and it will take some time to sort it out,” he said.

The finance minister lamented that public finances are in “far, far worse shape” than he imagined. The former administration put the new government in a position where it is now forced to “rob Peter to pay Paul”, Turnquest added.

Last week, the government introduced two resolutions in the House: one to borrow $400 million for expenses in the 2016/2017 fiscal year; and another to borrow $322 million for expenses in 2017/2018 fiscal year.

The $400 million resolution was passed.

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis said he was “shocked” at the government’s “unprecedented” level of borrowing.

Turnquest said Davis was being disingenuous, as the opposition need only to look in the mirror to determine why the emergency borrowing is necessary.

He added: “It is interesting and I’m sure at some point we will talk about it, the commitments and contracts that were signed between the 8th and 9th of May, millions of dollars were committed… It is evident that the blatant fiscal recklessness identified in the run-up to the election was a major contributing factor.”

There are 41 people in Acklins inquiring as to how they will be paid and when, the finance minister said. This is especially egregious, Turnquest added, because the previous administration gave them (the 41 people) the impression they were going to be long-term employees, when their contracts expire after three months.

Asked by Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin if the government intends to fire anyone, Turnquest responded: “The government of The Bahamas will not put more on the Bahamian people than the revenue that we generate can bear.

“…We cannot continue to operate as if there is fat and plenty.”

Turnquest said the PLP will have to answer to the Bahamian people for its fiscal mismanagement of the country.

The new administration has pledged to bring order to the public finances. However, Turnquest cautioned that will take time.

Last week, the finance minister revealed there was in excess of $320 million in outstanding commitments left by the previous administration. Based on an ongoing review, the government will have to honor the majority of them.

As it relates to public debt, Turnquest committed to directing an undetermined percentage of revenue generated from value-added tax (VAT) toward its payment. The government expects to collect over $633 million in VAT in the upcoming fiscal year and $683.5 million in 2018/2019. This is up from the $652 million collected in 2016/2017.