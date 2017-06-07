Hanna-Martin defends Christie administration’s record in office

Defending the Christie administration against claims of mismanagement, Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin insisted today that the former government was good for the country.

“We worked hard but we were saddled with an opposition that sought to undermine our efforts every step along the way,” Hanna-Martin said as she contributed to the budget debate in the House of Assembly.

Hanna-Martin took parliamentarians down memory lane, listing a number of Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) achievements throughout history including the establishment of the National Insurance Board (NIB), the provision of universal access to free education and the historic establishment of the University of The Bahamas, among other things.

The former transport minister also provided an exhaustive list of achievements made by the Christie administration over the past five years, including the formation of the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI); the fortification of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force; upgrades to various medical centers; the increase of minimum wage and the extension of legal aid access to name a few.

Hanna-Martin said the former government should also be credited for taking on the difficult task of tax reform, through the imposition of value-added tax (VAT).

Hanna-Martin added that the budget communication delivered by Finance Minister Peter Turnquest was “drenched in politically biased rhetoric in a way that I do not ever recall.

“I say that very seriously and in a way that has been calculated to skew the truth.”

She further described the communication as “venomous and vitriolic”.

In his budget communication, Turnquest said the government met a fiscal nightmare.

As Turnquest led debate on the budget Wednesday, he revealed that hundreds of people were hired one day before the general election and millions of dollars worth of contracts were signed two days before the election.

Debate on the budget continues tomorrow.



As a result of those commitments, Turnquest said the government’s ability to carry out key campaign promises are severely constrained.

Hanna-Martin said claims of fiscal mismanagement have dogged both parties. She noted that the Free National Movement (FNM), in previous election cycles, has also been plagued by claims of “mismanagement, corruption and failures of epic proportions”.

“Why do you think the Bahamian people sent them home?” she asked.

She said the fact that the government is now backing away from key campaign promises because of fiscal restraints is disingenuous.

“Now they come to this honorable House and say, ‘OMG (oh my God)’… They claim that the state of the economy catches them by surprise.”

She said the FNM was aware of the fiscal state as a mid-year budget statement was given in the House just a few months ago.