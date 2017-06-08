Flamingo Gardens Clinic on the move in boosting good health

The Flamingo Gardens Clinic has spearheaded initiatives geared towards control and management of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) with promotion of education, health and wellness programs, and community outreach activities.

The Chronic Non-Communicable Disease Unit (CNCD) of the clinic seeks to embrace every opportunity to improve primary care, and has therefore developed and followed a plan to assist the surrounding community in attaining and maintaining good health.

The plan, implemented at the beginning of the year, delivered a comprehensive health education program of health talks by clinic staff and special invited guests on: Importance of goal setting & mental fitness, adequate nutrition & meal planning, fruit & vegetable intake, food label/serving sizes, benefits of water, improving our physical activity and exercise, fad diets, alternatives, minerals and supplements.

Even so, the clinic steadily ramped up the exercise regime in its phase one.

As a culmination of its special “Eight Weeks of Wellness” health talks, it launched into phase two comprising Saturday Fitness with professional trainers – enjoyed by staff, clients, and the wider community – all towards creating a more fit populace.

On May 27 the clinic held its walkathon, appreciated by some 190 persons, including Member of Parliament for Southern Shores Frankie Campbell and Mrs. Campbell. Community businesses and other stakeholders, including More 94 FM, partnered to make the initiative a success. Officers of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force led a warm-up session at 6:00 a.m. and by 6:30 a.m., scores of persons took to the streets on a four-mile route east onto Carmichael Road, from the clinic to Golden Gates Church, south onto Antigua, west to Faith Avenue and west onto Carmichael, returning to the clinic.

Prizes, provided by Fanta C Gym & John Bull, were awarded to the top finishers of each category.

The clinic now looks forward to its third phase in the fitness sprint to better health, as it plans its annual Community Clinic Fair in October 2017.