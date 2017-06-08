Keod Smith sentenced in contempt case

Veteran attorney Keod Smith was yesterday sentenced to 14 days in prison for contempt of court.

However, Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Bain said the sentence would not take effect unless Smith fails to pay a $20,000 fine by June 28.

Smith, 52, was found guilty of contempt of court in May over a series of “scandalous” affidavits filed in 2014 in support of a recusal application.

In the offending affidavits, Smith suggested that the judge was incapable of being fair and impartial toward him as a former PLP MP due to her alleged ties to the FNM.

Smith eventually apologized for the affidavits — more than three years after filing them.

In her ruling, Bain doubted whether Smith was truly contrite, given the length of time it took for him to apologize.

Indeed, she pointed out that at one point Smith said he planned to call witnesses to prove that his assertions were true.

Smith’s lawyer, Elliot Lockhart, QC, had asked the court to consider a reprimand, but the judge found “a reprimand would not serve as a deterrent”.

The judge said that as an attorney, Smith had an obligation “to respect and maintain the administration of justice and comply with The Bahamas Bar’s Code of Professional Conduct”.

This is the second time Smith has been sentenced for contempt of court.

He avoided spending 14 days in prison in 2008 by paying a $10,000 fine for remarks made during broadcast interviews about the extradition of his clients Dwight and Keva Major.

Smith falsely stated that then Chief Justice Sir Burton Hall said “he did not care” about the applicants and told the director of public prosecutions that they “could do as they wished”, suggesting that the judge had colluded with the Crown to have them extradited.