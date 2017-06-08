$79 million needed for NHI

The government has had to come up with $79 million for National Health Insurance (NHI), according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest, who said when governments put forward “bright, brilliant programs” but do not “bother to work out the details” the country is placed on a “disastrous” path.

According to the budget, the government will provide $40 million to the National Health Insurance Authority in the upcoming fiscal year, another $40 million in 2018/2019 and a further $40 million in 2019/2020.

“This is the disastrous path that we have been on when we put in place these brilliant, bright programs, create all this goodwill and good feeling — ‘oh yes, the government taking care of us’ — but we don’t bother to work out the details,” Turnquest said.

“How are you going to pay for it? Is there a better way?

“Can we somehow [deliver] more effective services than we have?

“This is how you get into trouble. This is how you get to $400 million/$500 million deficits.”

Turnquest turned to Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands and said the government is going to need his help in getting back some of the subvention from the Public Hospitals Authority, which is approximately 50 percent of government subventions — $213 million.

Of the $40 million budgeted for NHI for the upcoming fiscal year, the government foreshadows apportioning approximately $10 million on staff and administration, $15 million on primary care services and another $15 million on catastrophic care, Sands told reporters in the House of Assembly.

“Now, bear in mind that the deputy prime minister and minister of finance made it very clear that each of these programs will need to be funded at some point,” Sands told the media at the House of Assembly yesterday.

“In this first fiscal year, this is going to be funded by the Consolidated Fund.

“We acknowledge and admit that.

“We now have to find a way to ensure that each of the healthcare bins eliminate as much waste as possible, so maybe we are able to shift some monies to increase the allocation into essential services.”

The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) will receive a $213 million subsidy in the upcoming fiscal year.

According to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Glen Beneby, wastage has climbed as high as $100 million per year.

Sands said if half of that can be captured, $50 million can be put back into NHI.

The Christie administration rolled out the enrollment and primary care phase of NHI on May 1.

It did so with no public insurer in place and no means of funding the program.

The former government originally committed $24 million to catastrophic care, but soon said it recognized the need to increase it to as much as $30 million.

Sands said the public expected value in terms of health and is now looking to the Minnis administration to provide a program that will stop the need to have cookouts to raise funds for healthcare services.

He asserted that NHI is still not ready to help the average Bahamian.

He said the opposition will accuse the government of stop, review and cancel.

“I’ll own that up,” Sands said. “Let’s stop, review and make it right for Bahamians.”

When asked whether he believes the former government got value for money from the millions of dollars it spent on NHI consultants, Sands said a lot of money was spent and some value was gained, but whether it was worth it, that is hard to say.

He pledged to provide a breakdown of how much money the former government spent on NHI consultants.