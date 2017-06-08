Sands: Dorsett explanation concerning

After former Environment Minister Kenred Dorsett said he did not release a report issued to the ministry by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) about the New Providence Landfill because he was “campaigning” for the 2017 general election, Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands told reporters that while he accepts the explanation, it is still “concerning”.

“The previous minister of environment said that he was campaigning and that he did not get a chance to see the report,” Sands told reporters in Parliament yesterday.

“We have to accept his explanation.

“That is a bit concerning given the fact that the executive of The Bahamas does not go on vacation.

“There is a constitutional requirement for the business of the country to continue until the transition is complete.

“So while the House may have been dissolved, the executive of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas was expected to continue to perform.

“So if there was an emergency that required the attention of a member of the Cabinet of The Bahamas, either that individual or their designated minister with acting responsibility should have dealt with it.”

On Tuesday, Dorsett told The Tribune that the report, which was received and stamped by the ministry on April 28, was emailed to him at the height of the 2017 general election season.

He said during that time he was not in office.

He also said the report did not reveal any new information.

In a statement issued by Sands and Environment Minister Romauld Ferreira last Thursday, the ministers said, “In keeping with the government’s commitment to be transparent to the Bahamian people, it brings before you a report that the former administration received but did not release.”

Questions have arisen concerning whether the previous government sought to hide the report from Bahamians for fear it could have affected the results of the election that was less than two weeks away.

However, Dorsett said it was “nonsense” for anyone to claim that the Christie administration attempted to hide the report, especially considering the administration had asked PAHO to conduct an investigation in the wake of the March 5 fire at the landfill that burned for nearly a month.

Sands said a number of ministries are working together to continue to follow recommendations made by PAHO.

He reiterated that he does not have a specific timeline for when the recommendations will be carried out, but said he is waiting for his technical team to report on their assessment of the scope of work needed, the anticipated budget, and for them to identify human and other resources needed to carry out the tasks ahead.