Minnis to make national address in mid-July

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis will hold his first national address in the second week of July, according to Press Secretary Anthony Newbold.

“At the end of this budget debate, the prime minister has indicated to me that he will address the nation on the way forward on what the country should expect coming out of the summer break, including some of the legislation asked for and promised during the campaign,” said Newbold during a press conference in the Majority Room of the House of Assembly yesterday.

“The minister of finance spoke to that anti-corruption legislation, for example.

“And you’re [going to] see some legislation brought that will go into referendum....The prime minister will speak to that in the second week of July after the budget debate has been completed.

“He will address the nation for the first time in a formal setting to let people know where his government is heading.”

Newbold announced last week that the prime minister will address the nation twice per year and will engage the media once per quarter at “special press conferences”.

The limited media access to the prime minister, according to Newbold, is to avoid the possibility of a “scrum”.

The scrum characterization came as a result of an impromptu press conference with the prime minister last week outside the National Emergency Management Agency’s (NEMA) headquarters.

Minnis fielded questions from reporters ranging from the government’s proposed audits, to crime and the police payouts for overtime.

It has been customary for the Bahamian press to have access to government ministers and prime ministers during public appearances.

Newbold eventually apologized for the scrum comment.