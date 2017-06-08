$20 million for foreign consultant

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest yesterday revealed the Christie administration spent $20 million on one foreign consultant, but did not indicate the specific nature of the service provided.

Turnquest made the revelation during the budget debate in the House of Assembly.

When reporters asked him to name the firm, he declined to say.

“Stay tuned,” the minister said.

Asked about the nature of the work, Turnquest repeated, “Stay tuned.”

He was pressed on whether the firm was the one the Christie administration used for its Stronger Bahamas program.

“I don’t think it is the same agency,” Turnquest responded.

In a separate interview at the House, Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands said some government consultants were paid $500,000 a month and others $250,000 per month for National Health Insurance (NHI).

One such firm to have received $500,000 a month was KPMG, Sands confirmed, though he did not state how long the firm received this rate or the total it was paid for its consultancy on NHI.

The minister said the former government touted NHI as a program for Bahamians, but most of the consultants were not Bahamian.

“Non-Bahamian firms, and you ask the question as we look at the final product of NHI, whether the Bahamian people got value for money,” Sands said.

“You spend all of these millions of dollars and what do we have?

“I would say that NHI is not only an example of fiscal ineptitude, fiscal mismanagement, but it becomes the poster child of what happened during the last administration: A lot of talk, a lot of waste.

“I mean, it’s like we was balling, [like] ‘we’ve got money left, right and center’.

“‘So, we got VAT money, let’s spend it’.

“‘Let’s put some pretty advertisements out there and sell the people a dream’.

“But, when you dig deep and see what is it that you can deliver to the Bahamian people, there is not much there.”

Sands said a full accounting will be provided to the Bahamian people — consultant by consultant, commitment by commitment.

“I think the people have a right to know what commitments have been made in their names,” he added.