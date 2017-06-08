PM gives deadline for financial disclosures

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has given MPs who were sitting in the House of Assembly in the last term who did not file their financial disclosures by March 1, 2017 three weeks in which to file “or he is going to turn that file with their names over to the attorney general and instruct him to do what the law prescribes”, Press Secretary Anthony Newbold said yesterday.

“More than 20 members of Parliament, former and present, have three weeks in which to file,” said Newbold at a press conference in the Majority Room of the House of Assembly.

“Some of them who were sitting from 2012, I’d say about six of them, they didn’t file at all over the five-year period.

“And so, it is going to be interesting over the next three weeks to see what happens.

“Again, the prime minister has given them three weeks in which to file their disclosure and if they don’t the attorney general will be instructed to follow the law.”

The Public Disclosure Act mandates members of Parliament, senators, senior public officers and public appointees to declare their assets, income and liabilities as of December 31 of each year.

The act provides for a $10,000 fine or imprisonment of a term not exceeding two years, or both, for anyone who violates it.

In the case where the offense involves the deliberate non-disclosure of property, in addition to a fine or term of imprisonment or both, the property located inside The Bahamas would be forfeited to the government or the value of the property, if situated outside of The Bahamas, would be paid by the offender.