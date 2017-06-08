Atlantis: Unseal Baha Mar deal

Atlantis officials intend to soon meet with the Minnis adminstration to “push vigorously” to have the Baha Mar deal unsealed to see if the country’s largest private employer’s most favored nation (MFN) status has been violated, a resort executive revealed yesterday.

“While we have remained virtually quiet on the matter, we are anticipating meeting with government very shortly so as to push vigorously for the unsealing of the documents and discussing any concerns that may arise as a result,” said Atlantis Senior Vice President of Public Relations Ed Fields in response to questions from The Nassau Guardian.

Fields’ comments come as debate continues on the 2017/2018 budget, which commits the government to making a $9 million “equity contribution” to Baha Mar in the upcoming fiscal year.

Fields said unsealing the agreement the Christie administration signed with the Export-Import Bank of China last August would help bring clarity to this and other issues.

Under Atlantis’ MFN clause, The Bahamas government cannot agree to terms in any other deal that are more favorable than the terms agreed to with Atlantis.

Fields said it must be made clear whether the $9 million contribution is in addition to the financial commitments agreed for marketing, which he said would “certainly render it above and beyond what we ever received”.

“It is also important to note that, as the minister of tourism recently alluded to, the marketing dollars are spent to expand the marketplace and not just to go after customers and employees of other resorts,” Fields said.

“To date, we do not see any evidence of positive marketing to the destination versus taking away existing customers from other Bahamian resorts.

“In any event, all of the uncertainty can be cleared up by simply unsealing all documents, so that we can determine if our MFN has been breached and see if we have been given a level playing field to work with.

“Any entity with an MFN would have the same expectation.

“All of our positions are open to the public, so should any arrangement with any other hotel [be].”

In accordance with Chow Tai Fook Enterprises’ (Baha Mar’s new owners) heads of agreement, the former administration agreed to a $10 million contribution “subject to substantial progress toward completion of the project”, notwithstanding the $16 million contribution it had made for “cooperative marketing” on a match funding basis with the former owners.

The heads of agreement with CTFE notes that the government and project company will agree on the method and timeframe for the expenditure of the $10 million.

As per the agreement, the former government committed up to $5 million toward the costs and expenses of marketing by September 30, 2017 and a further $5 million on a date to be mutually agreed.

Under the header, ‘marketing contributions’, the agreement notes the government will contribute $4 million per year, for eight years, commencing on the opening of the casino.

Baha Mar had a phase one opening on April 21.

Amazing

In an interview in the foyer of the House of Assembly yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said the “level of dollars” committed to marketing some properties is “amazing”.

He was asked to expound on the $9 million budget allocation for Baha Mar for 2017/2018.

“We are still assessing the commitment to Baha Mar, as well as the commitment to some of these other properties and other tourism stakeholders,” Turnquest said.

“As I mentioned, it is amazing the level of dollars that we are actually paying to assist in [the] marketing of these properties.

“I think the minister of tourism is probably better able to answer this question, but I think we do agree we need to have a strategic look at what it is that we are investing in this market or in this industry to ensure that it is still relevant to what we are doing, and that’s from both sides, and that it is sustainable for the longer term.”

Yesterday, Fields said Atlantis realizes the Minnis administration must be given time to review the situation.

He said the resort looks forward to working with the government as it always has.

He noted that, over the last two decades, Atlantis has complied with all that was asked of it and more.

Fields said the resort has vastly contributed to the overall health of the industry, the Bahamian economy and employment, and it will continue to do so.

“I think it is only fair to say that our level of contribution to date has been unmatched, and our operation has done nothing but put The Bahamas in a positive light,” Fields said.

“We have opened all of our resorts and developments on time, and in partnership with government, expended vast sums on marketing, and are continuing to do so.

Baha Mar filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June 2015.

The government signed an agreement with the Export Import Bank of China in August 2016 to get the project open and completed.

There was great public backlash to the agreement being sealed by the Supreme Court.

The government, however, said it was the bank that requested the deal be sealed.

In January, then Prime Minister Perry Christie said then Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson had been instructed to make the records public at the “earliest opportunity”.

A week later, Maynard-Gibson said the documents would be released to the public before the phased April opening of the Cable Beach resort, and committed to mid-April.

But despite the repeated promises to reveal the August agreement by April, the government only made available the heads of agreement (HOA) with CTFE.

The Free National Movement condemned the move to keep the deal secret.

Since the election, Maynard-Gibson has maintained there is nothing to hide.

Attorney General Carl Bethel has said the deal is a matter of national importance and Bahamians have a right to know.

Turnquest was also asked yesterday about the status of unsealing the agreement.

He said it was still under review and deferred to Bethel.