Cooper to Minnis administration: Less rally talk, more governance

Exumas and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper challenged the government today on its decision to borrow $722 million since coming to office.

He questioned why the government has not sought to cut spending in an effort to curtail what the Minnis administration has charged has been five years of fiscal mismanagement and wastage.

“You don’t tell me you broke, you busted, you unemployed and that the ‘cupboard is bare’, then ask me to borrow $722 million,” Cooper said as he contributed to debate on the 2017/2018 budget in the House of Assembly.

“From the rally stage, the FNM said it would cut expenditure. That’s the rally talk too.

“Real talk, there are no significant cuts.”

Cooper, a former present of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce, charged that Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest’s budget communication is the “wrong speech, at the wrong time, in the wrong place”.

He also categorized the communication as “rally talk” instead of a mature assessment of the state of the economy.

Cooper said he expected a call for unity to resolve the challenges that exist. He noted that the consumers of the communication extend beyond the electorate, and include international rating agencies, the business sector and the investment community.

“This is one reason why it was the wrong speech,” Cooper said.

“Trust me, I’ve been dealing with rallies for months now and we all have our fill of it.

“Let’s give it a rest. Less rally talk in here. More governance talk.

“Let’s work together to help the Bahamian people talk.

”Firstly, why on earth would the government come in here and put forward resolutions to borrow $722 million on day one? Day one.”

The government introduced two resolutions last week: One to borrow $400 million to defray the estimated deficiency of revenue over expenditure in the 2016/2017 fiscal year, and another $322.4 million to cover the estimated expenditure that will exceed revenue in 2017/2018.

The House passed the first resolution.

In his budget communication last Wednesday, Turnquest said the revenue shortfalls and accelerated spending of the Christie administration contributed to a backlog of payments and commitments in excess of $300 million.

He said it is possible this figure could grow before the end of the year as the government learns more of the “many deals” undertaken by the previous administration.

But Cooper insisted that the government has yet to detail the need for this borrowing.