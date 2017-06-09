Little Hanna gets a big reward at special assembly

Hanna Edomwonyi, Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year, with Senior Manager for Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) in Andros, Christopher Hinsey.

Hanna Edomwonyi with attendees during a special assembly held in her honor yesterday.

Published: Jun 09, 2017

Share This:

Rate this article: Add To favourite

Little Miss Hanna Edomwonyi, a sixth grader at Clara E. Evans Primary School and the Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year, was treated to a special assembly in her honor yesterday. Senior Manager for Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) in Andros, Christopher Hinsey, spoke at this special occasion and noted, “BTC is grateful for you Hanna. We have been supporting the Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year for a few years and I am certainly happy that an Androsian was this year’s winner. We encourage you to continue to unleash your limitless potential.” Add comment