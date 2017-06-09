Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Little Hanna gets a big reward at special assembly

  • Hanna Edomwonyi, Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year, with Senior Manager for Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) in Andros, Christopher Hinsey.

  • Hanna Edomwonyi with attendees during a special assembly held in her honor yesterday.


Published: Jun 09, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Little Miss Hanna Edomwonyi, a sixth grader at Clara E. Evans Primary School and the Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year, was treated to a special assembly in her honor yesterday. Senior Manager for Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) in Andros, Christopher Hinsey, spoke at this special occasion and noted, “BTC is grateful for you Hanna. We have been supporting the Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year for a few years and I am certainly happy that an Androsian was this year’s winner. We encourage you to continue to unleash your limitless potential.”

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links