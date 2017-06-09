Minnis stresses performance, professionalism during visit to BIS/ZNS

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday told management and staff of Bahamas Information Services and the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas that they will be held accountable for their performance, professionalism and punctuality or lack thereof.

Prime Minister Minnis said his administration has “freed up” the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas so that the corporation’s employees will be able to conduct the corporation’s business in a fair and professional manner.

“I don’t care whether you voted for me or not, that is immaterial,” Minnis said. “Be professional, be transparent and be honest with the public. The chains that were on you yesterday have been broken.

“I don’t care whether you are PLP or FNM, that is not my business. All I want is professionalism. I expect for you to do your work in a professional manner and to be fair to all. Once that is done, we will have no problems.

“If you deviate, then we will have problems and that is not victimization. That’s real talk. I don’t believe in victimization, but I believe in professionalism and performance,” Minnis added.

Addressing staff members of both government bodies for the first time since being sworn in as the fourth prime minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas following the general election, Minnis said both institutions do not have to concern themselves with political interference.

“You will be given your independence and you will be pushed towards a public broadcasting corporation. As an independent institution, as politicians, we will not interfere, and if any member of my party calls you to tell you to do something that’s not professional, don’t do it. Inform me and he or she will be no more.

“If you do it, you and he will be no more. The Bahamian people only ask for fair play,” Minnis added to another rousing round of applause.

Minnis also took the opportunity to reintroduce Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe, parliamentary secretary, information and communications, Office of the Prime Minister, to staff at the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas and to introduce her to BIS staff for the first time.

“You know her very well. She is one of you. She came up through the system with you and I am sure you all will get along very well. She knows the direction you should take, she understands your language and she will teach your language to me, and at the end of five years presumably I will know your language.”

Minnis ended his conversation with staff at both institutions the way he began it.

“I want to close by saying I only require one thing — professionalism. Do not bring your politics here,” Minnis added.