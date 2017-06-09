The attempted character assassination of Reece Chipman

Dear Editor,

A video of two men who appear to be Latinos in flagrante delicto went viral throughout The Bahamas on social media. The disseminator of the vile, gay porn video was attempting to assassinate the character of Centreville FNM MP Reece Chipman. In all likelihood, the culprit is addicted to pornography in general and gay pornography in particular. How else did he come across the aforementioned video? He obviously fits the M.O. of a sick, demented pervert, who has no qualms in destroying another human being's reputation in an attempt to score brownie points. None of the men in the video even remotely resemble Chipman, but that does not stop the culprit from engaging in slander.

Shortly before his January 24, 1989 execution, American serial killer Ted Bundy told Focus on the Family founder Dr. James Dobson that there was a direct correlation between his murders and his compulsive addiction to hardcore porn. Bundy murdered at least 28 young women and girls. The disseminator is in dire need of spiritual and psychological help. One can only hope that we don't have another Bundy in the making.

Chipman is an outstanding Bahamian. The father of three kids, Chipman is a married heterosexual. According to his biography on the FNM's official website, he is an active member of St. Agnes Anglican Church. He is an accomplished certified public accountant, having studied at the former COB and Pace University in New York. He has given back to his country by lecturing at COB and the Eugene Dupuch Law School. Chipman ran a clean campaign in Centreville against former Prime Minister Perry Christie. He did not utilize gutter political tactics to achieve victory. He did not drag Christie's name through the mud. He simply laid out the facts and ran on the issues pertinent to Centreville residents. Whoever is responsible for the video obviously has a huge chip on their shoulder. They are angry that their man lost to Chipman, hence this sickening propaganda.

On a side note, FNMs must be very careful not to falsely accuse any PLP of being behind the video, especially without the benefit of solid evidence. You don't want to needlessly destroy an individual on the sole basis of suspicion. That would be almost as immoral as the video itself.

From my vantage point, nothing in the Centreville MP's life suggests he is gay or engages in profligacy. I think Bahamians who saw the offensive video were smart enough to separate fact from fiction. All right-thinking Bahamians, be they PLPs or FNMs or DNAs, should condemn the video. This kind of propaganda has no place in our politics.

– Kevin Evans