Man jailed for assault on nine-year-old girl

A man who pleaded guilty to the indecent assault of a nine-year-old girl should have been charged with rape, the chief magistrate said yesterday.

Valdez McKinney, 27, changed his plea to guilty in relation to the September 2016 assault on the girl at her home.

McKinney was living with the girl’s family when he went into her room, fondled her and pushed his finger inside her.

Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt said, “What was disclosed in the evidence was actually rape, which is defined as any degree of penetration or stimulation.”

She told McKinney that he was fortunate that due to an oversight he was charged with a less serious offense.

Ferguson-Pratt said what McKinnney did was a breach of trust.

She said, “Adults are supposed to protect children — not violate them. I don’t like men who prey on little girls or little boys, for that matter.”

Ferguson-Pratt lamented that she was only empowered to give a maximum of three years’ imprisonment.

Although a guilty plea usually results in a reduction in sentence, Ferguson-Pratt said that the egregious nature of the offense deserved the most severe punishment possible.

The sentence takes effect from October 14, 2016, the date of McKinney’s arraignment.