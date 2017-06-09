Date:
sub_save_img

Man given 10 months for illegal gun
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
Published: Jun 09, 2017

A 21-year-old man was yesterday jailed for 10 months for having an illegal gun and bullets.

Antonio Percentie spent 10 months on remand on the charge before he was freed on bail.

Percentie, of Hutchinson Street, was arrested on August 10, 2016, after police found a .45 pistol with eight rounds of ammunition in the center console of a Honda Accord.

Percentie admitted that the gun belonged to him and that he had placed the gun there.

Two other men, who were arrested along with Percentie, were acquitted.

Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt said that 20 months in prison was an appropriate sentence but reduced the sentence to 10 months after he was given credit for time awaiting trial.

 

