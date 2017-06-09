Ferreira outlines plan for affordable housing

As a part of the rent-to- own program promised by the Free National Movement, Minister of Environment and Housing Romauld Ferreira said 72 homes will be completed in the new Carmichael West subdivision, off Sir Milo Butler Highway.

In the Speech from the Throne, the Minnis administration committed to addressing the mortgage crisis facing many Bahamians through legislative reforms and the promotion of home-ownership programs.

While contributing to the budget debate, Ferreira said, “During this budget cycle the Department of Housing will complete 300 homes in the Carmichael Village subdivision.

“Two million dollars will be expended to cover the cost of the same development.

“This will be done under the government’s private venture initiative.

“Using the same arrangement, 72 homes will be completed in the new Carmichael West subdivision.

“The Department of Housing will develop a meaningful rent-to-own program for persons who cannot afford to purchase a house.

“Under this program, the occupant will be allowed to rent the house and the rent payments will be applied to the purchase price.

“It is our view at the Ministry of Environment and Housing that such a program will go a long way to broaden the base for those in poverty.

“The rent-to-own program will commence on a tract of land opposite the Coca-Cola plant, off the Sir. Milo Butler highway.”

The FNM pledged the development of new government housing subdivisions to address unmet demands for affordable housing.

Ferreira added yesterday that, “The Department of Housing also proposes to build 10 low to middle income family residences in the Fox Hill district.

“Plans are already in place to develop the 5.6 acre tract of land off of Faith Avenue into low and middle income family residential subdivisions, with two additional blocks of government rental units.”