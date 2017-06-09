Cooper: FNM promises of free stuff was rally talk

The “free stuff” the Free National Movement (FNM) promised during the election campaign was nothing more than “rally talk”, particularly the promise to repeal value added-tax (VAT) on breadbasket items, education, healthcare, insurance and electricity, Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper said yesterday.

“They recklessly promised to reduce taxes, yet have no apparent plans to make that revenue neutral, let alone reduce spending in any significant way,” said Cooper during the budget debate.

“You also promised free stuff — free tertiary education; free money for Family Island student accommodation — my people in Exuma are waiting for that; free preschool, free catastrophic healthcare, tax-free zones in the inner city.

“Maybe no one else told you, so let me be the first: there is no free in government services.”

“Someone must pay, and that someone is always ultimately the Bahamian people and our children.

“I suppose at some point you’ll get around to telling the people that.”

On a point of order, Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands said the FNM never promised free catastrophic care, noting that these services ultimately have a cost.

Of the $40 million budgeted for National Health Insurance, Sands has indicated $15 million will be used to fund catastrophic care in the upcoming fiscal year, but the government must determine a means of funding the program and cut wastage.

Since coming to office, the FNM government said it will delay its plans to repeal VAT on breadbasket items due to the extensive borrowing needed to cover the government’s obligations.

The government said it has to borrow $722 million to cover the commitments made by the previous administration and to defray the expenses of the government in the upcoming fiscal year.

Yesterday, Cooper pointed out that Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest made no mention of the VAT promises during his budget communication last week, nor the means to alleviate poverty or the promised relief to the inner city.

The FNM never committed to a timeline for VAT repeals.

Cooper said no one was surprised the budget did not deliver on the promises of VAT repeals.

He said varying rates and/or exemptions would require amendments, increase the complexity of tax collection and the filing process, as well as the related costs and compliance rates experienced with VAT.

He asserted that unnecessarily “tinkering” with VAT would likely result in significant cost increases.

However, on a point of order, Turnquest clarified that VAT exemptions ought not to be confused with zero-rating, which should allow the savings to be passed onto consumers.

Cooper said the people want solutions, and suggested that while the budget debate will likely be an exercise in whipping the PLP, the government, which has been given a mandate by the people, should outline how it will fix the country’s problems.

He asserted the new administration will witness the largest budget deficits or largest increases in taxes, or perhaps even the greatest amount of broken promises in the history of The Bahamas.

Time to work

Cooper said the people are tired of being disregarded while MPs focus on attacking each other rather than bettering the lives of Bahamians.

To that end, Cooper said he did not come to the House for fun or to make FNMs feel bad, or to sulk about the PLP’s election loss, but to see The Bahamas and Bahamians benefit.

“Because this is their House, their Parliament, their budget, their money, their ‘tings’,” he stressed.

“And it’s our job to protect them and to make sure, in the end, the Bahamian people benefit, not our egos. So now, I am reporting for duty.

“I am happy to get to work because that’s what I came here to do.

“I came here to work. I came here to help.”