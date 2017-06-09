Cooper questions borrowing without cuts

Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper yesterday challenged the government on its decision to borrow a total of $722 million since coming to office, and questioned why it has not sought to cut spending in an effort to curtail what the Minnis administration has charged has been five years of excessive spending and wastage.

In his contribution to the 2017/2018 budget debate, Cooper called Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest’s budget communication last week the “wrong speech, at the wrong time, at the wrong place”.

He said after listening intently the communication echoed rally talk instead of a mature assessment of the state of the economy and a call for unity to move forward together to resolve the challenges that exist.

Noting that the consumers of the report extend beyond the electorate, and include international rating agencies, the business sector and the investment community, Cooper said, “This is one reason why it was the wrong speech.

“Trust me, I’ve been dealing with rallies for months now and we all have had our fill of it.

“Let’s give it a rest. Less rally talk in here, more governance talk.

“More ‘let’s work together to help the Bahamian people’ talk.

“Firstly, why on earth would the government come in here and put forward resolutions to borrow $722 million on day one?”

The government introduced two resolutions last week: One to borrow $400 million to defray the estimated deficiency of revenue over expenditure in the 2016/2017 fiscal year, and another $322.4 million to cover the estimated expenditure that will exceed revenue in 2017/2018.

The House passed the first resolution.

In his budget communication, Turnquest said while the previous government projected a GFS deficit of $100 million in 2016/2017, the actual figure is expected to be $500 million.

He said the revenue shortfalls and accelerated spending of the Christie administration contributed to a backlog of payments and commitments in excess of $300 million, a figure he said could grow before the end of the year as the government learns more of the “many deals” undertaken by the previous administration.

But Cooper said the government has yet to detail the need for this borrowing.

He expressed concern about how much the government will seek to borrow over its mandate.

Pointing to international rating agency Moody’s, which raised a red flag over the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio after the budget communication, Cooper said the government has not detailed the spending cuts it pledged on the campaign trail.

“You don’t tell me you broke, you busted, you unemployed and that the ‘cupboard is bare’, then ask me to borrow $722 million,” he noted.

“From the rally stage the FNM said it would cut expenditure. That’s the rally talk too.

“Real talk, there are no significant cuts.

“In fact, this budget appears to build on the post-hurricane deficit.

“Before a dollar has been spent or collected, they already plan to overspend revenue collection by hundreds of millions of dollars.

“If the PLP (Progressive Liberal Party) was so reckless, so spend happy and bleeding money, surely the FNM could have identified some significant cuts, savings and efficiencies.

“Hopefully, before this exercise is done, the minister can reconcile how wasteful the PLP was, but how the FNM can hardly identify areas in which to cut waste.”

Pointing to the government’s revelation that the Christie administration spent millions of dollars on consultants for National Health Insurance (NHI), Cooper said he is not satisfied the government has been guided by that body of work to the prudent next steps for NHI, its funding mechanisms and a road map to NHI’s success based on the budget.

The government has allocated $40 million for the NHI Authority in 2017/2018.

Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands said the government foreshadows spending $10 million on administration and staff, $15 million on primary care services and another $15 million for catastrophic care — all of which will be funded by the Consolidated Fund in the upcoming fiscal year.

Sands said wastage must be cut in order to reallocate funds to NHI, and ultimately the right formulae for its funding must be determined.

Cooper said as part of the private sector he supported universal healthcare, but has always said it must be done right.

He again said yesterday, “We must still get this right.”