Johnson: No timeline on unsealing Baha Mar deal

Minister of State for Legal Affairs Elsworth Johnson said yesterday the government is working “assiduously and meaningfully” to have the Baha Mar deal unsealed, as promised by the Free National Movement (FNM) during the 2017 campaign trail, but he was unable to give a timeline.

On Wednesday, Atlantis said it is hoping to meet with the government to “push vigorously” to have the documents unsealed in order to determine if its most favored nation clause has been violated.

During an interview with The Nassau Guardian, Johnson said, “The government, as the prime minister has indicated, we are going through an extensive audit to look at the documents, to review them.

“During the campaign, the prime minister made it clear that there were certain things that he thinks should be in the public domain.

“I want to remind the Bahamian public that transparency and accountability is the order of the day in this government, and anything that would’ve not followed the natural or ordinary procedure in terms of allowing the Bahamian people to be a part of a process they should have been a part of, in terms of millions of dollars in concessions and especially taxpayers’ dollars, the prime minister will do the right thing.”

Following his swearing-in last month, Attorney General Carl Bethel was asked about his plans for the sealed Baha Mar documents.

Bethel said he could not say when he will look into the matter, but it is an issue of national importance.

On the campaign trail, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, then opposition leader, promised that an FNM government would have the documents unsealed.

He also promised to execute a “real sale” of Baha Mar.

Asked if he could give a timeline for when the documents will be unsealed, Johnson said, “We have a prime minister.

“We are going to do our due diligence and in due time, and I think the Bahamian people understand that.

“They (Bahamians) want proper work. Shoddy work has been done for years and they don’t want that anymore.

“They don’t want any half piece of investigation and you just dump it on them.

“That’s monies, time and investment.

“They don’t want that.”

Discoveries

Johnson highlighted that the government is still dealing with a number of “discoveries” in various ministries.

He said while there are many discoveries to deal with, it isn’t overwhelming.

“What I can say, especially that we are going through this debate, is that we are experiencing a lot of things that are mind-boggling that I never...because when I came into politics idealistically just wanting to see the PLP gone,” he said.

“I couldn’t have imagined the things that they [did].

“[It is] just work totally out of the normal for some of the processes that we are discovering.

“And in terms of Baha Mar, we are here to serve the Bahamian people.”

Baha Mar filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June 2015.

The government signed an agreement with the Export Import Bank of China in August 2016 to get the project open and completed.

There was great public backlash to the agreement being sealed by the Supreme Court.

The Christie government, however, said it was the bank that requested the deal be sealed.

In January, then Prime Minister Perry Christie said then Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson had been instructed to make the records public at the “earliest opportunity”.

But despite the repeated promises to reveal the August agreement by April 2017, the government has only made available the heads of agreement (HOA) with Chow Tai Fook Enterprises’ (CTFE).