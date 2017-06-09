Davis defends PLP over Baha Mar deal

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis said yesterday any assertion that the Christie administration would even consider breaching Atlantis’ most favored nation (MFN) status is “insulting” and expressed confidence that the agreements with Baha Mar and its stakeholders are in the best interest of Bahamians.

“It’s insulting to think that one would think the previous administration would be so irresponsible,” said Davis in the foyer of the House of Assembly.

Nearly a year after the government signed the August agreement with the Export-Import Bank of China to get Baha Mar open and completed, the deal has yet to be made available to the public.

In a statement on Wednesday, an Atlantis executive said resort officials intend to soon meet with the Minnis administration to “push vigorously” to have the Baha Mar deal unsealed to see if the country’s largest private employer’s MFN status has been violated.

The statement was made by Atlantis Senior Vice President of Public Relations Ed Fields in response to questions from The Nassau Guardian.

The August agreement was sealed by the Supreme Court, a move that received widespread public backlash.

The Christie administration, however, said it was the bank that requested the deal to be sealed.

It repeatedly promised to make the deal available to the public by April, but failed to do so.

On April 30, it released the heads of agreement (HOA) with Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (Baha Mar’s owners).

The Minnis administration said it will cause the deal to be unsealed and made public.

When asked whether the former Cabinet breached Atlantis’ MFN status based on what it gave Baha Mar through the August agreement or the combination of agreements, including the HOA with CTFE, Davis said, “We would know our responsibilities. We would know our obligations.

“Everything I participated in, we worked within and we conducted ourselves within the parameters of our responsibilities and obligations.

“So, I would be very surprised that any condition of the favored entity status granted to Atlantis would have been breached by us in our negotiations with Baha Mar, because that status was always in mind in all of the discussions I would have been engaged in, in respect to anything they would have gotten.”

Fields’ comments came as debate continued on the 2017/2018 budget, which commits the government to making a $9 million “equity contribution” to Baha Mar in the upcoming fiscal year.

As per the agreement with CTFE, the government committed up to $5 million toward the costs and expenses of marketing by September 30, 2017, and a further $5 million on a date to be mutually agreed.

The agreement notes the government will contribute $4 million per year for eight years, commencing on the opening of the casino.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said the “level of dollars” committed to marketing some properties is “amazing”.

Fields said it must be made clear whether the $9 million contribution is in addition to the financial commitments agreed for marketing, which he said would “certainly render it above and beyond what we ever received”.

He said the unsealing of the agreement would bring clarity to this and other issues.

Davis was also asked whether this marketing commitment exceeded that of Atlantis’.

“Again, it depends on whether the favored status embraced marketing funds; I don’t know whether it did,” he said.

“If it did, then I am certain that we would have not done more for Baha Mar than we would have done for them (Atlantis).

“And recognizing as well, my recollection of the marketing subsidy had a sunset clause, so it was not a perpetual arrangement where you will be getting marketing funding ad infinitum.”

When asked whether the Bahamian people received value for money based on what the government agreed to for Baha Mar, Davis said yes, adding that at the end of the day, the arrangements were beneficial to The Bahamas and the Bahamian people.