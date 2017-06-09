Police issue bulletins for eight men wanted for murder

Police issued bulletins for eight men wanted for questioning in connection with several murders.

Among the men police want to question is Ronald Nottage, 42, of Sumner Street, a suspect in the murder of Vadrise Bowleg, 55, who was stabbed to death early Wednesday morning.

Nottage was convicted of causing harm to Bowleg and sentenced to one year in prison in April 2016. Nottage attempted to strangle Bowleg in his home on April 2, the court heard. Dean said Nottage was recently released from prison.

Dean described Nottage as a prolific offender.

Police also released posters for Patrick Goffee, 33, of Washington Street; Gibson Baptiste, 25, of Golden Isle Road; Jermaine Scott, 30, of Dominica Street, in Golden Gates; Julio Edwin Deveaux, 18, of Morley Street; and Dwight Morrison, also known as Kitty, 32, of Monastery Park.

Posters were also released for Alfred George, 28, of Knowles Drive off Tonique Williams-Darling Highway; and Tico Lightbourne, 31, of McCartney Lane and Wilson Track.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean warned the wanted men that it is only a matter of time before police hunt them down.

“We will find wherever you are in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, and if you leave the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, we will find you because our tentacles [reach] very, very, very far,” he said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of these suspects to call police at 919 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.

Police said anyone harboring these men will be brought before the courts.