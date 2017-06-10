Ferreira: BMC arrears at 42 percent

Minister of Environment and Housing Romauld Ferreira said Hurricane Joaquin and Hurricane Matthew are partially to blame for mortgage loan arrears at the Bahamas Mortgage Corporation (BMC) remaining at 42 percent for the previous fiscal period.

In his contribution to the 2017/2018 budget debate on Thursday, Ferreira said, “Bahamians throughout the length and breadth of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas have been faced with financial challenges over the years due to situations such as downturns in the economy and the resulting economic recessions.

“The recent hurricanes, Joaquin and Matthew, have made a difficult arrears collection portfolio even more challenging due to resulting job loss and cut-backs, in addition to mortgagors reallocation of available funds to ‘normalize’ life.

“It is noted that the Bahamas Mortgage Corporation maintains comprehensive hazard homeowners insurance coverage on assets in order to ensure that the homes are repaired after a disaster.”

He added, “The arrears ratio for the last fiscal period remained at an average of 42 percent, and while this figure may be elevated compared to some other lending institutions, it is noted that the quoted ratio includes the entire arrears portfolio.

“The Bahamas Mortgage Corporation remains dedicated in its endeavor to reduce the level of outstanding arrears.

“The board of directors, executives, management and staff of the BMC remain committed in its effort to carry out the corporation’s mandate to stimulate, encourage and promote affordable home ownership within the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

The minister said the BMC continues to employ numerous “tried and proven” methods to verify customer’s financial situations to assist them with protecting their homes.

The arrears team officers offer loan restructuring to regularize delinquent accounts, in-house counselling and the use of printed and electronic media to disseminate relevant information.

New mortgages

Ferreira said attracting and maintaining new mortgage loans remains essential to BMC’s continued financial growth and stability.

There were 117 new mortgages in BMC’s portfolio over the last fiscal year.

“In addition to the regular loan maturities, BMC is faced with combating the effects of the mortgage campaigns in the private banking sector which results in the payout of BMC mortgage loans,” he said.

“In this regard, policies to discourage early repayment of new loans were put in place, particularly where the corporation would have granted financing for additional expenses such as closing costs, where the applicants were unable to produce the required cash injection for same.

“BMC has begun the process of developing its own private home construction program by acquiring affordable vacant land and constructing homes for purchase by individuals.

“This program is expected to not only increase the BMC mortgage loan portfolio, but to also provide an affordable, high-demand product to qualifying persons.

“Over the first 11 months of the past fiscal year, the corporation has been able to place new mortgages in its portfolio...”

There were 50 government initiated packages totaling $6,999,347.

There were 67 private initiated mortgages totaling $8,959,612.



